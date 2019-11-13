Joseph Jagger hard to beat

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) LUNDY'S LAD has been trying hard over a bit of ground . On the Poly over the shorter trip, he could prove very effective.

(1) OPENSEA has run good races without winning and may prove a hard test for the former.

(5) VALIANT KNIGHT was a big improver last start and now has blinkers fitted.

(9) MASTEROFALLISURVEY and (12) WHICH PATH could attract support.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(7) KILDONAN BAY did well last start from a wide draw. She can open her account, especially with the blinkers on.

(4) AL FONSE BABY is improving and should have every chance in this.

(3) KATIE'S TREASURE has drawn well and the longer trip may suit.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) ACADEMY AWARD ran on well from a bad draw last start and should come on. He has a plum draw today.

(3) SEEN THE LIGHT has sprinted well in all three races. On pedigree, he should relish this longer trip and go close.

(2) LIFE'S A GAMBLE is lightly raced but has shown potential. This surface suits.

(7) PIANEMO has drawn best and can show up.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(9) QUEEN OF BEAUTY confirmed the potential she showed in her barrier trial in her second start. She can only get better.

(2) DOWN TO EARTH lost her first try over this track and trip by a short head. As such, she rates a big danger.

(3) BLUSH OF DAWN did well off wide draws on the Poly and has pole this time. Respect.

RACE 5 (1,700M)

(1) NOBLE JOSHUA has resolved not to get beaten from around mid-year. Indeed, he has been unbeatable at Scottsville but now carries big weight back on Poly.

(5) SEA DANCE was eye-catching in his local debut. Could transfer that encouraging performance to the Poly first time.

(4) POLLARD's last run over further ground on the turf is best ignored.

(6) VICTORIOUS MAN should be there.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(7) SEA VENTURE could be a bit better than her last race when beaten into second spot. She won her last try over this track and trip.

(5) CONNECT ME will like the extended trip. Her stable is in good form.

(2) ESCAPE CLUB has dropped in ratings and could prove competitive today.

(1) RED AL is also capable.

RACE 7 (1,900M)

(5) JOSEPH JAGGER is in rattling form and will be hard to beat. He is aided by a good draw.

(6) ALL TIME HIGH runs like the longer trip will suit.

(10) WHATEVERITTAKES could be anything on the Poly.

(3) SLEW CITY and (9) TIGER TANK can feature.