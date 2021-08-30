Joseph See disqualified for two years, fined $50,000

After an adjourned inquiry on Friday, jockey Joseph See was disqualified for two years over his handling of Smoke And Mirrors in Race 8 on Aug 22. He was also fined $50,000.

After hearing further submissions from See, the stewards believed the charge levelled against him could be sustained and See was formally found guilty.

Concerning the penalty, the stewards considered See's personal circumstances, the serious nature of the charge and his poor disciplinary record.

His disqualification took effect immediately. His five rides yesterday were replaced by other riders.

He was advised of his right of appeal.

See had pleaded not guilty to failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures throughout the race to ensure that Smoke And Mirrors was given full opportunity of winning or of obtaining the best possible placing.

The particulars were:

From the 500m mark until the 400m mark, he failed to shift outwards on to the back of Big Day to afford himself the best opportunity to obtain clear running, when it was reasonable and permissible for him to do so;

From the 400m mark until approaching the 200m mark, he failed to shift outwards from behind Big Day into clear running, when it was reasonable and permissible to do so; and

From the 400m mark until the winning post, he failed to ride his mount with sufficient vigour and determination and, on several occasions, feigned the use of the whip, not making contact with the horse.