Josi Di Nero looks best over 1,400m

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(12) RING OF FIRE has good speed but needs to keep on galloping.

(6) DONDERWEER stayed on nicely when a length in front of filly (16) ANNATJIE who found support. Both will come on.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) IT TAKES TWO gets the nod in this one. She is having her third run after a rest and should be cherry-ripe.

(13) BOUTIQUE and (12) BOLD ELLIE are expected to improve and can be backed.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) PALACE ASSEMBLY has been running close-up and should be thereabouts again.

(16) STOCKBRIDGE showed inexperience on debut and will know more about it.

(2) FAIRBANKS hasn't been far off recently and could get into the mix.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) JOSI DI NERO should be at peak fitness now and will make her presence felt.

(10) CAFTAN wasn't disgraced on debut and will relish the extra.

(16) JIVE EXPRESS fared well on debut but races before this - watch the form.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

Wide open.

(9) FACE THE FIRE is finding form. After two improved runs could chalk up his second win.

(3) READY TO STRIKE hasn't been disgraced in his post maiden runs.

(1) MANITOBA is running well but races before this - watch the form.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(3) PALE LILAC was slightly disappointing last time but was hampered by a slipped saddle. This is a difficult race.

(8) BELIEVE ME is holding form and, if behaves at the start, will feature.

(1) TAMMANY HALL has been running against stronger and must be considered.

(14) SERENDIPITY is holding form.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(5) CHEROKEE GREY could take it. But this is an open race.

(8) WOTTAHOTTIE is back to honest ways and could get into the shake-up.

(9) ROCKSTAR CHILD is in form and could go in again.

RACE 8 (1,100M)

(1) RUSSIAN PRINCE is maturing nicely and, if not troubled by breathing noises, should make a bold bid.

(2) WONDERWALL has ability and could get back on track now a gelding.

There should be nothing much between (6) DEWALI, (7) MOJITO MAGIC and (9) TOPMAST and all are looking for money.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) CHE BELLA is ready to chalk up her second win.

(3) FRANKLY comes from franked form and should challenge here.

(2) PINK drops in distance and could find early form.

(5) FLORENCE wasn't disgraced in her post-maiden and could get into the mix.