Juan Carlos stands out

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) BAY BREEZE is bred to be quick, has the best of the draw and has the leading rider up. If she comes in for betting support, could be the one. However, there are more first timers in it - follow the betting moves.

(4) GLOBAL SECRET made dramatic improvement in her second start, finding just one better. On running style should have no problem with the Polytrack. However, she is dropping in distance.

(5) OFFICIAL SECRET also turned in a good run second time out but she is trying the bend and will have her work cut out.

(7) NEW ORLEANS made a fair debut and can only improve.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) MISS PUTIN and (7) KAILENE look above average. Both are bred for the distance and further, but the former has the best of the draw.

(3) SEA EAGLE did well in debut. She could come on in leaps and bounds.

(4) HEARTSEASE was disappointing in open company last time but deserves another chance.

(2) BELLA SICCOME has the pedigree for this trip and more, so could make improvement.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) LHASA STAR has good honest form and is ready to win. She gets the best of the draw and should have a chance.

(9) VARVACIOUS finally runs over the 1,000m on the Poly and it could be what she has been waiting for.

(7) SERENA SLAM did well from a wide draw in her third start and must be respected. She is also carded to run earlier.

(8) MEZZYOONA ran her best race here - watch out.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(6) ASHFORD CASTLE didn't show much after a midfield finish in a feature. He would have matured and may relish racing on the Poly.

(2) DI MAZZIO would be deserving after running a cracker last time. He has a better draw today.

(1) MAJORCA PALACE was a bit disappointing last time but it could be that he reserves his best for this venue.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) CAPTAIN OF STEALTH showed class in beating the Cape Guineas winner on local debut. Can be backed with some degree of confidence.

(4) DUC D'ORANGE will give them all a hard time. He is a Poly specialist with form in the highest division.

(8) CABO DA CRUZ is another coming back after a break. His stable has been in a bit of form of late.

(2) MORE MAGIC should have won more races by now. He jumps from a plum draw and could make it count.

(9) MAITLAND MAGIC won well and needs to be respected.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(2) PURPLE NKANYEZI has been unbeatable over 1,200m on the Poly. She will have no problem over the longer trip and can complete a hat-trick.

(11) CASADORO finished runner-up in his last two. The only negative is a wide draw.

(9) ALFONSE BABY was dangerous last time and her previous runs were decent too.

(6) ACADEMIC GOLD could show up strongly in this.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(8) JUAN CARLOS improved with each start before contesting big races in the Cape. He is highly regarded and can win.

(3) KAROO LARK could go on a winning run now that he has cracked his second win.

(5) PINK FLOYD produced good fractions from the front in the West Cape and that could stand him in good stead on the Poly.

(11) TRULY WICKED has produced some sparkling runs on the synthetic.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(5) ISLA MORADA ran a cracker on the turf last time and is back on her best surface.

(3) ABBEY WOOD ran a good race in her first try out of the maidens. Can improve.

(9) INTEGRITY ran a fair race on local debut and, having matured, could have room for improvement.

(11) RISE and (6) DARK MOON DOWN need to be respected.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(3) FEVER has matured and has been dominating. He takes a hike in ratings and drops a bit in distance. But it may not trouble him and he can make it three in a row.

(2) COOL APACHE didn't give in last time and is rounding into best form.

(10) SMART SOX has been beaten a few times by Fever but looks well weighted.

(11) MAGARI needs to overcome a wide draw to be a danger.