Juglall, Boss and three rookies suspended

Jockey Nooresh Juglall will be out of action until April 2, after copping three suspensions from three careless riding charges during last Friday's meeting.

He was suspended for two Singapore race days, from last Saturday until this Sunday, over his handling of Northern Sun in Race 6.

He received another two Singapore race days and a month over his handling of Reach For The Sun in Race 7.

The three sentences are to run consecutively.

On Northern Sun, he pleaded guilty to careless riding in that near the 600m mark, after his mount shifted outwards, he then directed his mount back into a position that no longer was his, causing Taichi Belt to clip heels and almost fall.

On Reach For The Sun, he permitted his mount to shift inwards near the 800m mark, when not fully clear of King Zoustar, who had to be checked.

For this, he was suspended two race days.

Then, near the 750m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, where he left insufficient racing room for Star Empire, who ultimately contacted the running rail and dislodged jockey S John.

This earned him a one-month suspension, until April 2.

Jockey Glenn Boss and apprentice jockeys Y Salim, WS Chan and CS Chin were suspended two Singapore race days each for careless riding last Friday.

They rode Countofmontecristyo (Race 8), Dayuan (Race 1), Tiger Force (Race 4) and Webster (Race 9) respectively.

The apprentices' suspensions took effect from last Saturday and will run until this Sunday, while Boss will be out of action from Monday until March 1.