Juglall dies in race fall

Jockey Nooresh Juglall rode 217 winners in his five years in Singapore.

Jockey Nooresh Juglall, who rode 217 winners in Singapore from 2014 to 2019, including several in Group races, has died from injuries suffered in a race fall in Mauritius on Saturday.

It was the opening day of the island nation's racing season at Champ de Mars in Port Louis.

The Mauritian was just two months shy of his 30th birthday. He left behind his wife, Chaaya, and two sons.

Former Singapore-based Malaysian jockey Benny Woodworth was also involved in the accident. He suffered a serious elbow injury.

According to media reports, the accident happened as the runners crossed a road over the track in the 990m Group 3 Noble Salute Cup.

Woodworth's mount, Golden Tractor, who was new to the Champ de Mars track and was following a few horses, skipped the crossing, which is just before the entrance to the final straight.

Juglall's mount, Rule The Night, was following Golden Tractor and could not avoid that horse. Both came down.

Juglall was unconscious and bleeding profusely. Woodworth felt excruciating pain in his wrist and elbow, but was conscious.

Both riders were rushed to the hospital. But Juglall later succumbed to his injuries.

Golden Tractor fractured his shoulder and had to be euthanised.

A former South Africa Jockey Academy graduate and a multiple South Africa champion apprentice, Juglall was Mauritius' reigning champion jockey.

Singapore's champion trainer Michael Clements said that Juglall had applied to come back to Kranji.

"He rode 15 winners for our stable. As a lightweight rider, he was strong and effective. This was evidenced by his numerous riding titles in South Africa and Mauritius. My stable's condolences to his family," he added.