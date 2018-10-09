Juglall, Powell, Kellady and Mertens suspended

Four jockeys - Nooresh Juglall, John Powell, Matthew Kellady and Beau Mertens -have been suspended for careless riding at Sunday's Kranji meeting.

Juglall copped three Singapore race days over his handling of Jumpin Jack in Race 1.

He pleaded guilty to permitting his mount to shift inwards near the 1,000m mark, when not fully clear of Fighting Warrior, which resulted in that horse being tightened into Heavenly Hand.

This resulted in that horse losing its rightful running.

Juglall has been suspended from yesterday until Oct 19 (three Singapore race days).

Powell, rider of New Sensation in Race 3, was found guilty of a charge of careless riding. After passing the 1,200m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of Bebop and, at the same time reducing the tempo. This resulted in Bebop having to be checked.

Powell was suspended with effect from yesterday until Oct 14 (two Singapore Race days).

Kellady, rider of Silent Prince in the same race, was found guilty of a charge of careless riding. Approaching the 800m mark, when Majestice Empress was in a three-wide position, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, forcing that horse back in behind Bebop. This resulted in Majestic Empress having to be checked.

Kellady was suspended from yesterday until Oct 19 (three Singapore race days).

From his handling of Autumn Rush in Race 7, Mertens was found to have permitted his mount to shift outwards near the 350m mark, when insufficiently clear of Elusive Emperor, who had to be checked.

As Mertens has been engaged to ride at the Australian race meetings, his suspension of two Singapore race days will be from Oct 14 until Oct 19.