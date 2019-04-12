Juglall to say adieu to Kranji

First, it was long-time Kranji resident Barend Vorster relinquishing his Singapore riding licence to relocate to Australia.

Now, Mauritian jockey Nooresh Juglall is following suit.

Juglall is licensed for six months until June 30, but has informed the Singapore Turf Club that his farewell Kranji meeting would be on April 26.

A winner of 217 races since he booted home his first winner Majestic Moments at his very first Kranji ride on June 15, 2014, Juglall has cited family reasons for the sudden move.

He plans to return to Mauritius or South Africa, where he honed his craft and won two champion apprentice jockey titles, to pursue his riding career.

"Since the end of last year, my wife Chaaya could not get a visa to stay in Singapore. With a baby boy, it's become increasingly harder for me to have my family with me," said Juglall.

"Mentally, it does unsettle not to have that family support and fabric behind you, but I was still riding to the best of my ability.

"Singapore has been very good to me. I've finished in the Top 5 twice (2015 and 2018) and, except for some careless riding suspensions, I boast a clean record here.

"My most memorable moments remain my first win with Majestic Moments and the good association I had with that horse, my six Group 3 wins, and of course, the wonderful relationship I had with Patrick Shaw and Ricardo Le Grange."