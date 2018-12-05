Juniper Spring to power home in Race 6

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) DRAGON POWER and (3) EMPIRE GLORY have been threatening to leave the maiden ranks and on current form both should feature prominently once more.

(6) DISMANTLE THE SUN was on debut when finishing behind the latter but with natural improvement could turn the tables.

(5) AUGUSTINA could show more in his second run after gelding and (4) INERTIA must improve to feature.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) BUNKER HUNT is seeking a hat-trick and is above average but must concede weight to his highly rated stable companion who appears the pick on riding arrangements.

(1) CROWN AND COUNTRY and (4) PRINCELESS RULER were feature-raced as juveniles and (5) HARD CORE will improve this trip.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) BELLA SUMMER and (2) FORTUNE FLIES have been finishing in the thick of things in recent starts and should do so again. They are closely matched on earlier form and there will be separating the pair.

(6) JACQUELINE was 2nd on debut in a sprint and should go close with natural improvement over this trip.

Watch the betting on newcomer (7) JE NE SAIS QUOI.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) DANCING SALLY caught the eye over this course and distance last time when finishing ahead of (3) GREY PRINCESS, (4) AZIRI SUN and (2) SPARKELING FIRE. She will have more to come so should confirm superiority over those rivals. Little separates that re-opposing trio who could prove best of the rest.

(6) EPIC STORM is held on that form but could improve with blinkers on.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(3) BARONESS MARY and (4) RUBYANA have similar profiles and are very closely matched on the form of a recent meeting. The former edged that encounter but blinkers may eke out enough improvement from the latter who could turn the tables.

(5) PERFECTPROPORTIONS is closely related to a Grade 1 winner over 2,200m so this trip may suit.

(1) DYNASTY'S BLOSSOM is capable and (2) STILL I RISE tries ground.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(2) JUNIPER SPRING was fourth in a course-and-distance Grade 2 last time on similar terms. She will take a power of beating if reproducing that run.

(3) PEARL TIARA, who contested a juvenile Grade 1 in her last start, is open to improvement and can pose a threat if not in need of the run.

(5) CRUISE ALONG will carry the flag for the three-year-old brigade and should get a look in on these terms.