Just gelded, Camps Bay raring to go

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(8) SUPER SIRI made a promising debut over course and distance against male rivals and would've come on since with natural improvement. She should have more to offer racing against her own sex now. That race experience in a field of newcomers will stand her in good stead and it is encouraging that stable jockey Richard Fourie takes the ride. The betting is likely to prove a guide to the chances of the first-timers and market support for any of them must be respected.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(5) INTREPID and (6) ROD THE MOD ought to improve after pleasing introductions. Their experience should give them an advantage against rivals on debut.

Watch the betting on those, especially the well-bred (2) GIMME ROYALTY and (7) VARISTOCRACY.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(5) KARIBA HALL finished just ahead of (3) DUBAI LIGHTS in a similar contest over 1,800m last time out but the latter could turn the tables over the extra distance. Both are progressive three-year-old geldings who are likely to improve stepping up in trip and should play leading roles.

(6) BIG THINKER improved after he was gelded to shed his maiden tag last time and, with further progress expected, could make his presence felt.

(1) IRISH TRACTOR remains unexposed and could give a better account of himself trying this trip with blinkers fitted."

(4) SILVER SKY is not without a chance either.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(9) PATH TO GO makes most appeal of those with experience after an eye-catching debut over this course and distance. She showed signs of inexperience but stayed on well late to finish a pleasing fourth.

(5) BRIANNA and (8) GOLDEN TRIP are worth a market check on debut and could pose a threat if forward enough. The same applies to fellow newcomers (7) FIFTYSHADESOFGREY, with Richard Fourie up, and (12) WAVE SIREN who is well related.

(1) ALLOWAY GROVE gave a better account of herself last time and could improve further.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(7) CAMPS BAY could be worth siding with to make a winning comeback. He made a pleasing debut over this course and distance before a subsequent rest, during which he was gelded.

(1) WORDSWORTH has improved with blinkers on and could pose a threat. So, too, (6) EMPIRE GLORY, who is distance suited and has the benefit of experience.

(2) STAR CAPTAIN and (3) DE BULL are also capable while newcomers (10) STRIKE SPEED and (11) PRETTY BETTY needn't be special to play a role, so are worth a market check.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) DOLLAR BRAND and (2) PAPER TRAIL have been threatening to shed their maiden tags in recent starts and, from good draws, are likely to fight it out.

(3) ESSOS and (6) BEZOS disappointed from wide draws over further last time, but could pose a threat if bouncing back to earlier form from better gates.

(4) LITE OF MY LIFE and stablemate (5) TARA ITI are both drawn wide but, with some luck in running, could make their presence felt.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(1) SILVER DE LANGE is in good form and drops in class after an honest effort over further last time, so ought be competitive again despite shouldering top weight.

(2) SUDDEN STAR will appreciate this sterner test of stamina after disappointing over shorter last time, so must be respected.

(3) AUGUST LEAVES made a winning return from a rest over a similar trip on the winter course when last seen and should strip fitter - could follow up.

(5) NIGHT SONG is distance suited and capable while the unexposed (4) OTTOMAN EMPIRE could have more to offer attempting this trip for the first time.

Recent maiden scorer (7) SAVANNAH BUDDY is on the up and capable of getting into the picture. Tricky contest to end the programme, so be cautious.