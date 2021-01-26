Just Kidding? No, she is not

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES finished 3/4 lengths in front of filly (2) BELLA CHICA on their debut meeting. Bella Chica has won subsequently and they meet on identical terms. He should confirm.

(3) NAARAH won on debut and has scope for improvement.

Watch debutante (9) SOCIAL IMAGE. She could be anything and can win first-up .

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(9) ALEX THE GREAT was caught late last start and could make amends.

(7) ALLEZ LES BLEU needed her last outing. She also pulled up lame. If sound, she could feature.

(4) MR HUGO is coming to form.

(11) SNOW IN SEATTLE, a seven-time winner, could finish strongly.

RACE 3 (2,400M)

(7) RATION MY PASSIONwas slightly disappointing last time. She should get back on track if allowed to stride freely in front.

(6) LITTLEWOOD never travelled well in soft conditions in her last two starts. But, if the going is good, respect.

(5) SMILEY RIVER normally gives her rivals a headstart but could get into the mix.

(8) THE SASH, (9) SO LONG SPRING, (3) SHABBA RANKS and (4) FRENCH LEAVE could get into the frame.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(2) PAMUSHANA'S PRIDE is maturing and could chalk up a second win.

(11) PLUM FIELD cannot be ignored.

(1) AFRAAD is running well and should be thereabouts.

(4) RABIA THE REBEL is capable but also unpredictable.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(10) JUST KIDDING is knocking on the door. Off a handy weight, she could get a deserving second win.

(5) NEBRAAS is never far behind and should be thereabouts again.

(2) SELL HIGH runs well for Piere Strydom and must be respected to go in again.

(4) MASTER SUPREME could get into the action if he behaves at the start.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(8) FLY NORTH gets going late and, if timed right, he could grab them in the closing stages.

(2) KOOL BAIKAL has not been far back in his post-maiden runs and could get into the picture.

(1) ROMEO'S MAGIC has done well in his new surroundings and could feature.

(7) UN DEUX TROIS made no improvement in blinkers but cannot be ignored.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

(6) STONE COLD is on the up and could get into the action.

(3) RIVER JORDAN never recovered from a slow start last time but is a lot better than that.

(4) SILVER MASTER is running well and could get into the reckoning.

(5) ME TIME should relish the longer distance and warrants inclusion in all bets.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(13) HOTTENTOTS HOLLAND is in form and could go in again.

(7) HEART OF A LEGEND is threatening for a fifth win and could achieve it.

(9) BRAVO ONE is running well and could make it a third win at this track.

(8) IRREVOCABLE DREAM comes off a short rest and could get into the money.