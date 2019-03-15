Just My Style should earn the top prize in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) MELANDIA is clearly not reliable but must have a winning chance in this line-up.

(2) ELUSIVE FOUNTAIN disappointed last time out on the turf and may be better on the Polytrack.

(3) PRINCESS BLITZ looked much improved when third last time out and can go close.

(4) DESERT WANDERER is holding form and could possibly get up in front at the post.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) AQLRIGHT JACK has shown pace in both his starts and can finish in the money.

(2) BIG BAY may have needed his debut and could improve.

(3) BLACK KNIGHT, (5) GIACOMO and (6) GOLD DRAGON all make their debut and the betting could be the best guide on their chances.

(7) LINDEN ROCK and (10) TRIAL RUN have run some fair races and could earn some money.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) CAPTAIN CARLOS may have just needed his local debut. Back on the turf, he could prove to be a bit better than these rivals.

(2) GRAVITATION drops in distance and could finish in the money.

(4) MASTER DESIGN, who showed improvement on his local debut, can be considered.

(10) ONE DESTINY and (11) HIDDEN POWER have a chance.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(7) REDBERRY WOOD can win this.

(1) MAVERICK GIRL won a nice race last time out but that was on the Polytrack and she may be at her very best on that surface.

(3) LIGHT ON HER TOES lacked a strong finish last start but is capable of doing better.

(4) DOUBLE BLACK has run well over this course and distance.

RACE 5 (1,400M

(6) JUST MY STYLE is better than her last run and can win.

(1) MASTERFUL was well beaten last time out but will do better back in a handicap affair.

(2) ROYAL APPLAUSE is never too far behind and can earn some money.

(3) WORLD MISSION was a bit unlucky last time out and could do better this time.

(4) DAMARALAND lacked a finish last time out but is capable of better.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(4) ANGEL OF ATHENS has found only one too good for her in her last two starts and could be the right one in this line-up.

(5) FOOLS GARDEN has been doing well enough recently to suggest she has a winning chance.

(3) SEEKING WISDOM is holding her form and can go close.

(7) DATA LINK and (8) GITANGO TONIGHT must also be given some respect.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(1) FIRE IN THE BELLY has been respectable all season and does have a winning chance.

(2) GO DIRECT quickened nicely to win last time out and will not be troubled by this longer distance.

(3) SHEET WEAVER and (4) PLANO did not show their best form last time out but are capable of winning.

(5) EVOLVER has been good of late and is clearly improving.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) COUNTRY ROCK has some fair recent form and can contest the finish.

(2) GUN HILL took a shot at some feature races and should do a lot better back in a handicap like this.

(4) JUDDS ROCKET was backed on his local debut and may have just needed that run. He can dobetter now.

(10) SUNDAY FALLS is doing well recently but is badly drawn.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(2) STRAWBERRY GIRL and (5) CANDY CRUSH will prefer this distance and must be included in all permutations.

(3) STAR ANGEL has been disappointing in her last two starts but can do better.

(8) BUTTERFLY SPIRIT is not reliable but can run well if in the mood.