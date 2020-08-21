Just Sonic looks super

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) ANCIENT TIMES was very disappointing last time out, but if he repeats his debut effort he will be hard to beat.

(2) ZUBERI may be looking for even further but does have a winning chance.

(7) MR PIGALLE and (9) ROYAL SHINDIG make their debut and must be considered.

(1) ANDREA is battling to win but could earn some money in this weak race.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(6) JUST SONIC improved when equipped with blinkers last time out and should run away with this.

(5) MODAKHAR was green in both of his starts. His winning turn cannot be far away.

(7) HIDDEN WAR and (10) FIND ME UNAFRAID can improve.

(1) LITTLE DRUMMER BOY returns from a break but does have a winning chance.

(2) SHADES OF BLU is battling to win but might place.

RACE 3 (2,400M)

(1) MERYL looked an unlucky loser in her latest start. She has been very good over this distance and could bounce back to her winning ways.

(4) JUST MY STYLE always gives of her best and should be involved in the finish.

(2) AFRICA'S GOLD could be a danger once again and deserves some respect.

(5) FIERY FORT and (6) ICE BARON face tougher this time but could earn some money.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) DANCING IN SEATTLE did pretty well in 2019. She has not been as good this year, but could be ready to strike winning form.

(3) MARCH MUSIC will be the one they have to reel in and she should go close.

(2) CARLITA is one of four Alan Greeff-trained runners and probably the best of them. But (5) MENDOCINO and (4) BRANDINA are not out of it. They can be tossed into those novelty bets.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(6) CAPTAINS CHOICE and (10) ALASKAN FATE look as good as anything else in a very open race.

(2) SEATTLE TANGO returns from a break but deserves respect.

(1) POSTER GIRL just needed her last run and must be considered.

(4) PROCLAIMER probably needed her local debut and could do a lot better this time.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) MARY O'REILLY has the form and could be ready to strike. Must be included in all exotics.

(13) VARSITY BOURBON has done well over this distance, but takes on stronger opposition this time.

(12) DAICHI needed her comeback run and can upset.

(4) ALDO is speedy and must be considered.

(3) VERBARIUM could like this drop in distance and must go into those novelty bets.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(8) AMERICAN PRINCESS has been in very good form with trainer Alan Greeff. Although tackling her elders this time, she can carry on her winning ways.

(4) STATUTE, (9) CORAL BAY and (10) JE NE SAIS QUOI also have a chance.

(1) ELUSIVE HEART has been very good over the shorter distances, but has form and cannot be disregarded.

(2) DUCHESS OF BOURBON and (5) PRINCESS IRENE are two raiders who warrant some consideration.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(7) TIGER IN THE SUN is in good form and could be the one to beat.

(8) NORFOLK PINE needed his local debut and should do better this time.

(5) DIVINE LAW could go one better this time.

(1) MASTERFUL and (2) FALCON ROCK are distance suited and could earn some money.

(3) OKAVANGO DELTA would prefer further but could earn some money.

(11) TIME STANDS STILL returns to the turf and can upset.