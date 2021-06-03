Karisto gets up to win narrowly

Karisto (outside) getting up to beat Teardrops by a nose in the second trial at Kranji on Tuesday morning.

It is said, the cream always rises to the top. You'd better believe it. We saw it at the trials on Tuesday morning when Karisto beat Teardrops.

Right from the moment that the starter sent them on their way over the Polytrack 1,000m, the two gallopers had the trial to themselves.

Teardrops led, hotly pursued by Karisto. That was the way it played out in the back stretch.

Oscar Chavez, who took the opening trial by steering Captain Singapore to a neck victory over Bad Boy Black and Diamond Ring, was looking for a quick-fire double.

But Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, on the Michael Clements-trained Karisto, was having none of it.

They turned for the run home with Teardrops holding the advantage. Sweet Tapit watched from third spot, as the battle in front shaped up.

Half a furlong out and things got serious. The front-running pair were glued together like Siamese twins. Heads up, heads down they went. Not giving an inch. Never asking for one.

Just when it looked like Teardrops - on 62 rating points - would prevail, Karisto muscled in and got the verdict by a nose. His time was 60.96sec.

On 75 points, Karisto was expected to rule - and he did.

A six-year-old, Karisto once had a career-high rating of 83. That was after getting his win in a Kranji Stakes C contest in January last year. Following that, there were numerous second-place finishes.

His claim to fame, you could say, came when he finished second to Grand Koonta in that Class 1 sprint on Singapore Guineas Day last September.

However, he couldn't - so to speak - go one better. But his showing at the trial was gutsy and it could be the start of something good.

As for Teardrops, she is going to win a race sooner rather than later. Indeed, we have yet to see her at her best.

She carried a load of stable confidence on debut on May 15. But, on the day, Bionics was not to be beaten. Teardrops had to settle for second spot.

But trainer Tim Fitzsimmons and the Forever Lucky Stable should have a lot of fun with this frisky filly.