Kasimir hard to oppose over 1,400m

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(12) RUN APRIL RUN found no support on debut, but finished strongly to get close. She will know more about it now.

(4) NINA AMELIA has the speed to overcome the wide draw.

(1) COSMIC RAY needed her last outing.

(6) LHASA STAR sports blinkers now. Could go on with it.

RACE 2 (1,250M)

(1) PERFECT PRINCESS was second behind a highly regarded newcomer last time over the course and distance. Just have to repeat that effort.

(7) MA BLACK was not far off that rival. Likely to improve.

(9) RAIN IN NEWMARKET caught the eye on debut, staying on well over a shorter trip at this track. Expect improvement.

(2) MADAM SEVILLE, (3) WIFE OF WINDSOR and (6) FLY TO RIO can get a look-in.

RACE3 (1,600M)

(9) PURPLE PANTHER ran close-up in both starts. Will be better suited to 1,600m.

(6) MAN OF PROPERTY is running well. Chance if he capitalises on the pole draw.

(2) FORT LOVE has been threatening.

(7) ENRICO CECCHETTI went too fast last time. Should be given another chance.

RACE 4 (1,250M)

(1) DESERT ILLUSION appeals, after a recent second over the track and trip.

(13) REAL GONE KID is also an improver after a fair debut.

Follow the betting moves on the newcomers, as the market should prove a guide to their chances on debut. Pay special attention to the well-bred Frankel colt (9) JUAN CARLOS.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(11) TRAVELLING WILBURY did well over the minimum trip on debut. The 1,600m should suit.

Another looking for the extra distance is (8) SCOTTISH PRIMROSE, who showed inexperience on debut.

(5) LIVERPOOL LEGEND has not been far off. Could get into the mix.

(6) LOTUS has a shout if not affected by breathing problems.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(16) TRAVEL MASTER caught the eye on debut. This trip will see improvement.

(13) MAGICAL MIDLANDS also impressed in his first start as a gelding. Improved.

(3) CANARY ISLAND is a likely improver after being gelded.

Stablemates (4) SABINA'S PRODIGY and (14) SHANGAAN will need things to go their way to show up.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(3) EXPRESSFROMTHEUS tries a little further now but does not show any stamina doubts. He meets (6) SEVEN PATRIOTS, who won subsequently, on 4.5kg worse terms for 3.75- length difference.

(8) CATEGORY FOUR receives weight all round. Has consistent form.

(7) MASTER SUPREME is nearing his peak.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

The well-bred (9) MARINA fared well on debut. Will appreciate the stamina test.

(11) SACHA went close last start. Will be a factor.

(10) PINK TOURMALINE would have come on after his debut. The step-up in trip suits.

(8) LOVE NOTE was backed on debut but was not beaten far in sixth spot. Should have improved to play a role up in trip.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(6) ECSTATIC GREEN is returning from a successful KZN raid. Could continue her run.

(5) WAR OF ATHENA is looking for extra distance, but could flash home late.

(3) GIN FIZZ is best suited to this race.

(8) DUE DILIGENCE could get into the mix.

RACE 10 (1,250M)

Justin Snaith-trained runners (2) CAPTAIN TATTERS and (1) RIO QUERARI could dominate. Both enjoyed fruitful three-year-old campaigns. Should have trained on and are well-weighted to play forward roles.

(5) PURPLE CLOUD, third in a 3YO feature last start, and (6) MY BESTIE (recently gelded) are the threats. Both are probably better than rated.

RACE 11 (1,450M)

(7) MAGIC SCHOOL and (5) MILL QUEEN fought a great battle last time over this course and distance. The former just prevailed. The 3kg difference should see their positions reversed.

(11) ANYTHING GOES will be tested now. This 3YO is unbeaten in four starts and receives 5.5kg and more from her older rivals.

(1) GOLDEN BELLE disappointed last time, but has ability and cannot be ignored.

RACE 12 (1,400M)

(3) THIRD RUNWAY has enjoyed an ideal prep for this race. Is unbeaten over track and trip. Will play a prominent role.

(4) PRETTY YOUNG THING is ideally distance-suited. Runs well fresh and poses a threat.

(1) CLOUDS UNFOLD failed to fire in KZN but lost nothing in defeat in two starts there. Weighted to win on her 5YO bow. Likely to have bigger targets on her Cape Summer agenda.

(2) MISSISIPPI BURNING won Cape and KZN Fillies Guineas last season. Warrants utmost respect.

RACE 13 (1,450M)

(10) RIVERSTOWN is not well in, but current fitness could get him home.

Sean Tarry's trio - (3) CIRILLO (a touch on the far side), (4) TIERRA DEL FUEGO (also drawn wide) and (1) CHIMICHURI RUN (chance if covered till late) - are the best weighted.

(13) MOUNT PLEASANT won both her starts but is up in class.

RACE 14 (1,400M)

(1) KASIMIR finished strongly from a wide draw over 1,200m in a Grade 1 last start. Lost nothing in defeat. Ran as if this step-up in trip would be well within his reach. Hard to oppose.

(2) TWIST OF FATE lost his way in KZN. Prompted his connections to geld this classy and capable son of Master Of My Fate. Could now pose a threat.

(3) SNOW REPORT and (9) COUNT JACK enjoyed lucrative 3YO campaigns. Both are likely to improve for their comeback.

RACE 15 (1,200M)

(3) LADY OF STEEL went over 2,000m in the Woolavington last start. Although not disgraced, it put an end to her unbeaten record. She is having her prep run and could resume winning ways.

She takes on classy individuals like (4) INVIDIA and (1) EDEN ROC, who have beaten each other before.

(5) PUTONTHEREDLIGHT and (2) BENJI are looking for the minor money.

RACE 16 (1,250M)

Hard to look beyond the consistent and versatile (2) PHIL'S DANCER, who has not missed the money in nine starts. Is capable over this trip and is proven when racing fresh.

Trainer Candice Bass-Robinson's runners are likely to pose the biggest threats. (5) FIFTYSHADESDARKER is preferred to stablemates (9) ZARINA and (6) LEMON DELIGHT, who are returning from well-deserved breaks after their promising 2YO campaigns.

(3) CAPITANA, a last-start maiden winner, has a place chance.

RACE 17 (1,450M)

(3) MOMENTS LIKE THIS and (6) CASTLE DURROW won going away on debut. Both should enjoy the extra distance.

(7) ENTENTE could feature, if she settles early.

(2) KAY TEE PERRY has ability, but appears moody.