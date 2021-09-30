Kassab looks primed for a big show

Kassab making it a one-act affair in the opening trial on Tuesday.

Remember the name Kassab. You could be hearing a lot more about him in the remainder of the season.

Kassab is one of many high-class thoroughbreds brought in by the Al Rashid consortium and, as we have seen in the past, their horses win races.

Kassab, included.

A four-year-old by Exceed And Excel, he went under the hammer for about $150,000 as a two-year-old and raced once - at Yarmouth in the United Kingdom - where he finished third.

He had two trials - almost a year apart - before scoring a stylish win on debut.

That day, Vlad Duric was the man in the saddle.

Well, Kassab was at the trials on Tuesday morning and, once again, he covered himself in glory.

Jumping from Gate 5 in that eight-horse shoot-out over the Polytrack 1,000m, he was quickly in front and he never surrendered that lead.

If anything, he got even better as the trial progressed, eventually winning by 41/4 lengths.

If that was impressive, his time of 59.41sec for the trip made that run even more special, as he wasn't asked to do much over the concluding stages.

Kassab is a fine-looking chestnut who has already come under notice by eagle-eyed regulars who backed him down to third pick in his last start.

He could manage only third place, beaten by Sky Eye and Bionics. But it was just his third start, coming six months after his first win.

Being the astute horseman that he is, champion trainer Michael Clements must know that he has an uncut gem in his yard.

Like we have come to expect, the Zimbabwe-born trainer has been patient with his young charge.

Right now, the rough edges have been knocked off and he's in the process of applying the polish which will eventually bring out the shine in Kassab who is due for another win.

Also impressive at the trials was Big Mary. Like Kassab, Big Mary took no prisoners, preferring to lead from pillar to post.

That she did - in style.

Ridden by Oscar Chavez, Big Mary wrestled the lead from Clarton Supreme at the 700m mark and decided, on straightening, that she wasn't going to allow anyone near her withers.

With Chavez sitting like a king on a throne, Big Mary went to the line an easy winner.

Her stablemate Lim's Shot, who took second, was almost four lengths in arrears.

A six-year-old from Jerome Tan's yard, Big Mary clocked 60.41sec for the Poly 1,000m.

Already a six-year-old, she has a modest record, having won just once in 21 outings.

That was in February. Like it was at the trials, the horse she beat was Lim's Shot.

If you fancy a punt on a longshot on Saturday, it might be worth your while to give some thought to Broadway Success.

He won his trial in 60.37sec - which was a stylish effort.

Trainer Mark Walker has entered his Class 5 campaigner for the 1,400m sprint on grass.

Broadway Success won over the track and trip in August last year and he could pinch this one.