Katak can keep winning ways

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(7) FUTURA'S HOPE wasn't far off the highly regarded winner on debut. With natural improvement, he ought to play a leading role.

(12) SEEKING THE STARS and (13) SOMERSET MAUGHAM are likely to pose as threats after pleasing over the course and distance.

(2) ATKINSON GRIMSHAW, (6) FAIRY WARRIOR and (14) TICKET TO RIDE could also have roles to play.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) ARCTIC ICE and (3) BALLROOM BLISS ran well on debut over course and distance recently. Both will be fitter for the task with improvement.

(5) GAYLEACTIC STAR acquitted herself well as a maiden in a track-and-trip feature last start. She should have more to offer reverting to this grade.

Speedy (6) LADY CATHERINE has earning potential but a bigger threat could come from (12) RIVER CAFE, who pleased on debut.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) FORT AGOPIAN has been getting closer with each start. He is open to improvement trying this trip.

(4) MORSE is usually in the shake-up but is drawn poorly.

(3) THE SECOND WAVE was second in four of five starts before a disappointing last run. Worth another chance.

(6) WHAT A MAN has earning potential but could be stretched by this trip from a wide gate.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) THE VOW had (2) CAPE TO RIO and (3) REEF KNOT behind when second on her comeback recently. She is likely to give another forward showing from pole position.

Youngsters (10) MUSICAL GLITCH and (11) PEANUT BUTTER are open to improvement going this trip and receive 4kg from their elders.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) SING OUT LOUD spreadeagled the opposition over 1,600m last start. On the evidence, she should confirm superiority over her first attempt over this trip.

(3) FLAME TREE and (5) BOLD DIVA may get closer to the selection with that recent comebacks.

(9) WHAT A FLIRT makes most appeal of the last-start maiden winners.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

Riding arrangement suggests (5) DUCHESS OF BOURBON is likely to be competitive.

But, after she disappointed in her last two starts, stablemates (6) ESTEEMAL and (8) STAR OF SILVER make more appeal.

(1) SHAMROCK WIND and (7) WATER SPIRIT also fluffed their lines when last seen, but could bounce back to play a role in the finish.

(9) HEAVEN'S EMBRACE caught the eye on her recent comeback.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) SUGAR GIRL has fitness concerns returning from a lengthy layoff. If fit, she is capable of playing a role.

(1) NOUS VOILA has a useful record over this trip. On best form, he could feature, although riding arrangements suggest (3) SAILING SHIP is the pick of the yard's runners.

(7) QUEEN OF QUIET completed a winning hat-trick over this track and trip last start. She's a leading contender.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(2) KATAK preserved his unbeaten record with a dominant display in leg 1 of the Winter Series, beating half a dozen of these rivals. On that evidence, he will be hard to beat over the extra 200m.

(6) ARCTIC DRIFT and (7) CAPTAIN FLINDERS could get closer on revised terms.

(1) SILVER HOST and (3) SUPER SILVANO are capable of improving with a run under their belts.

A bigger threat is likely to come from unexposed (4) BLACK KNAP, who caught the eye on his return recently.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) SACRED ARROW is more than useful. If the trip is not too sharp, he could have a say on favourable terms.

(2) READY STEADY GO is versatile and consistent. He boasts solid form.

(3) ELUSIVE TRADER and (4) MACHIAVELLI are capable sorts in their own right.

Stablemates and half-brothers (7) GREEN JACKET and (8) MISTER VARGUS are race fit and in good form.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

Consistent (3) ORAKAL fluffed his lines and took no interest when raced without blinkers on his comeback but an improved effort can be expected with the headgear now refitted. (4) ZEB is as honest as the day is long. He has proven at this level and is distance-suited.

(9) HURRICANE HARRY and (5) SPECTRA FORCE are entitled to improvement after comeback runs and both are capable of having a say in their outcome if reproducing earlier form.

(12) BRAVE TIGER doesn't know how to run a bad race.