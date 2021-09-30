Keep an eye on Nate’s Champion

Four-time winner Fireworks (No 4), the first reserve in Saturday's Race 6, is worth a chance should he gain a berth.

These Maiden races at Kranji are always hotly contested and they're hugely popular with racegoers hoping to spot a future champ from among the youngsters.

More often, in these races, a horse who has shown form on the training track comes through and delivers the goods.

Just like last week when No More Delay - who had galloped well in training - obliged and paid $24 for the win.

Earlier in the month, Reignite, who put in a ton of work during the preceding week, was the $8 favourite and he won in a canter.

As did Dimesso, who was a four-length winner in late last month.

Well, if there is a standout among the Maidens entered for Saturday's races, Nate's Champion might fit the bill.

From Tim Fitzsimmons' yard, he was one of a handful who graced the training track yesterday morning.

His sprint over 600m in 39.9sec suggested that he could be good to go.

Unsuccessful over seven starts, Nate's Champion came close to breaking the duck in his last start.

Alas, he had to settle for third, beaten by Lim's Denali and King Arthur. That race should have topped him up sufficiently.

Although he meets some frisky juveniles in Race 4, he has the form to be eighth-time lucky.

Also setting the training track alight was the aptly-named Fireworks. Another one from the Fitzsimmons camp, he raced over the 600m trip in 42.8sec.

It was a decent piece of work from the six-year-old, whose last win was in May.

That day, he nosed out Billy Elliot in a thrilling finish. That, after being held up for clear running at the 450m mark.

That was in Class 5.

Promoted after that performance, he had been struggling to replicate that winning show.

He's now back in Class 5. In his last start, he finished fifth in the race won by Mister Dynamo. That was on Sept 4 and he was 21/2 lengths behind the winner.

Fireworks is the first reserve in Race 6 on Saturday.

Should he manage to secure a spot in the starting gates, he could be a lively contender.

So, watch and wait.