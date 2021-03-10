Keep the faith with Malibu Beach

The grey Malibu Beach beating all but The Archer (No. 12) on Jan 16. The horse has improved tremendously and looks hard to beat on Sunday.

It was just a week ago that we pointed you in the direction of a feisty youngster who won his trial with sheer contempt for his rivals.

We noted that his time for the 1,000m - 62.78sec - wasn't anything to write home about.

But it was, nevertheless, a mighty fine effort which only meant one thing - Malibu Beach looks ready to put together a win in his fourth race start.

Well, that fourth start is going to be on Sunday.

In preparation for that contest, trainer Ricardo Le Grange sent his charge out for a spot of work on the training track yesterday morning.

With Danny Beasley in the saddle, Malibu Beach was in his element, running 600m in 38.2sec. He had stablemate California - who is not entered for the Sunday fest - for company.

Like most greys or roans, Malibu Beach is a handsome fella who should have - by now - already put a win on the board. However, that hasn't been the case.

In all his three starts, beginning on Jan 16 this year, Malibu Beach has had to play bridesmaid, finishing second on debut and then running third in his subsequent races.

He was particularly impressive on debut. Ridden by John Powell, he was a tad slow out of the gates but came home with a storming run.

But the momentum was with The Archer, who claimed the purse by a short head.

He was back three weeks later and again had to settle for the spoils, finishing third to Grand Fighter.

Last time, Le Grange switched tactics and opted to race his charge from the front.

Alas, with apprentice Krisna Thangamani doing the steering, Malibu Beach ran out of steam over the concluding stages and had to settle for third.

Because of his looks and ability, Malibu Beach has always been a favourite with punters.

They sent him off as the $12 favourite in all of those three starts - but have been able to collect on only the "place".

They deserve better. So too, Malibu Beach's connections and, hopefully their perseverance will pay off when he takes on his Open Maiden rivals over the 1,200m on Sunday.

One who is sure to have plenty of admirers - but in a different race - is Heartening Flyer.

He was another star performer on the training track yesterday morning.

With Louis-Philippe Beuzelin astride, he drew away from his galloping companion, Day Approach, to stop the clock at 37.6sec.

Another one from the Tivic Stable, Heartening Flyer must be a joy to own and train.

A four-year-old, who is prepared by Michael Clements, he has already scored four wins from his five starts .

With the exception being that last start on Feb 13, when he blitzed his rivals to win by two lengths, his other three wins have been hard-fought contests.

Yes, Heartening Flyer is a tough campaigner. Three of his wins have been on the turf. But he can handle the Poly, winning on debut way back in July last year. He will be hard to peg back on Sunday.