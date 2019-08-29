Keep Pennywise on your shortlist

On a morning which saw few horses being sent out for work, two from the yard of trainer Ricardo Le Grange managed to catch the eye in separate gallops.

Pennywise clocked a leisurely 45.6sec for the 600m while stablemate Super Power went a tad faster, running the distance in 40.5sec. Both were ridden by apprentice T Krisna and both should be kept safe for future reference.

A Polytrack winner over 1,100m last month, Pennywise comes up against some good ones in the Class 2 sprint over the 1,200m on Friday and he will have to produce his A-Game if he is to run down the likes of Elite Power and Revolution.

Still, he has shown himself to be a battler and it could be costly if you leave him out of the equation.

Take that win in early July, jockey Michael Rodd kept him tucked nicely behind the speed and it was only at the 200m mark that he fashioned a run.

Pennywise was up to the task and hit the front close home. Still, there was work to be done as Kiss Your Song and Revolution weren't going to lie down and play dead.

They raised the stakes in that short run to be in line but Pennywise fought on gamely to grab victory by a head.

Depending on how the race pans out on Friday, Pennywise might just lead from the front - like he did in February when beating the likes of Revolution over the 1,200m.

On Friday night, Pennywise gets in with a comfortable 53kg. It could make the difference.

As for Super Power, he'll take on a Class 3 Division 2 field over the 1,200m sprint also on the Poly and he does look to be up to the task.

However, his connections must have the patience of Job as his last win was a year ago.

That day in August, he ran his rivals ragged, winning by a length and a half - after having to race wide and without cover for all of the trip.

Much was expected of him in his subsequent runs but he somehow failed to deliver. Indeed, his best showing was a third-place finish in a 1,200m sprint on grass in September.

In his defence, he has been sparingly raced, having had just six starts in the last 12 months.

He looks to be one of the main players in Friday's sprint and to see him win wouldn't come as any surprise.

However, he meets some flashy rivals, like Muraahib who was on his toes when sent out for a spot of cantering on Track 4.

Trained by Lee Freedman, Muraahib arrived in Singapore in April with some outstanding credentials.

While in Australia, he won four races and his last start was in a $100,000 race over the 1,410m race at Flemington in Melbourne.

After running a cracker of a trial in July, which he won by almost eight lengths, Freedman sent him for his Kranji debut.

And although he didn't blow them away as many had expected and hoped he would do, he finished a very respectable third to Dragon Duke.

Owned by the Oscar Racing Stable, Muraahib is a sprinter destined for greater glory and Freedman will have him ticking like a time bomb at his second Kranji start.

Wednesday Kranji gallops

RACE 7

Super Power (T Krisna) 40.5.

RACE 8

Pennywise * (Krisna) 45.6.