Kellady eyes a victory

Longtime jockey Matthew Kellady will finally have his little red book.

He is over the moon and hopes to celebrate his Singapore citizenship with a win in Sunday's Group 2 $150,000 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m aboard Be You.

The 41-year-old had been a Singapore permanent resident since 2006.

He was born in Ipoh and has been riding in Singapore since 1999.

As a fresh-faced young jockey, he was brought up in the best possible environment. His master then was none other than Don Baertschiger, the father of Shane, for whom he now does most of his riding.

In between riding winners and getting to know Singapore, Kellady married his Singapore sweetheart, Jillian. They have three children.

"My wife is Singaporean, my kids are Singaporeans. I have worked here all of my adult life. Now I am a Singapore citizen," he said.

Kellady hopes to celebrate his new status on the Baertschiger-trained Be You in the Singapore 3YO Classic.

He reckons he has a more than a fighting chance against the likes of Group 3 Singapore 3YO Sprint winner Tiger Roar and company.

According to him, he knows Be You very well, having been astride him on four occasions for a win, two seconds and his last-start fourth in the 3YO Sprint over 1,200m.

"The 1,200m is too short. I think over 1,400m, he will get to the front without using too much petrol," he said.

"Being in Gate 1 also helps. Hopefully, from there, we can easily find a soft lead.

"He's running against some of the same horses who beat him into fourth spot in the Singapore Sprint."

Yes. You have guessed it. Kellady is hoping to finish higher up the ladder. And what could be better than a win in the Singapore 3YO Classic for this newly-minted Singapore citizen.