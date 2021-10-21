Kellady gets to ride Burridge’s Tiger

Tiger Leap (No. 12) winning his last start with jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim astride. The horse is maintaining form and should be a force to reckon with again on Saturday.

Things are certainly looking up for jockey Matthew Kellady.

After bagging a hat-trick of wins some three weeks ago, he is onto a good thing on Saturday.

It may not bring about another three-in-a-row, but the final outcome could be just as satisfying.

You see, Kellady will get to ride Tiger Leap in Race 10 - the $50,000, Class 4 event over the 1,800m on grass.

And, after Tiger Leap turned in a solid workout on Tuesday morning, his stock would have soared. Indeed, the five-year-old could be the people's favourite.

The son of Iffraaj was a ticking time bomb over the trackwork trip of 600m which he gobbled up in 38sec.

It pleased trainer Steven Burridge no end and the fact that he was able to secure a talent like Kellady was icing on the cake.

He said: "Matty's riding in great form. I have had a good association with him and I am sure he will give Tiger Leap a great ride."

Tiger Leap won his last start with A'Isisuhairi Kasim astride, but the jockey will be riding the other top chance, Gold Reward.

Burridge knows that it's not going to be a walk in the park for Tiger Leap but he is hopeful.

"King's Command, Rambo and some of the other horses are all capable in this class and it's going to be a very competitive race," he said.

"But my horse is fit and well. He has kept on improving this year and I have no doubt that he can run out the trip.

"He has run okay over 1,800m before, but it was on Polytrack. I think he'll go better over grass.

"I have no doubt he can run out the trip from the way he has been finishing off his races lately, even if this is a stronger race. We beat Rambo the last time, but he gave us 4kg then. Now it's down to 1.5kg.

"But my horse is fit and well, and a bit of give in the track will also help."

A champion trainer in 2010, Burridge's stock has dipped in recent years and he now has 27 horses in the yard, mostly skewed towards the middle and lower divisions.

"It's a tough gig," he admitted. "But we just have to keep working hard.

"This week, there's nothing much else apart from Tiger Leap. So, fingers crossed, it'll be a good day at the office."

As for Kellady, he will be hoping "Tiger" leaps to the fore and just keeps going. That would certainly make his day.