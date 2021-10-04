Kellady kicks home a juicy treble

Local jockey Matthew Kellady enjoyed one of his best days at the office at Kranji on Saturday, kicking home three good-priced winners.

His treble - for three different trainers - has taken his season's tally to 13 winners.

In Race 6, he led all the way on the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained last-start winner Nate's Honour, who paid $24 for the win in the $30,000 Class 5 Div 2 event over 1,400m on turf.

He followed with another all-the-way victory on the Shane Baertschiger-trained $116 outsider Nepean in Race 8, the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A event, also over 1,400m on turf.

Just a race later, he brought the Daniel Meagher-trained $58 shot Paperback Trooper from slightly further back than midfield to score a last-breath victory over Helushka in the $30,000 Class 5 Division 2 event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

Nepean, a horse with leg issues, has not won since his surprise Group 2EW Barker victory last October.

Baertschiger said his charge ran bad races after that 1,400m feature, so much so that some partners in the ownership wanted to retire the eight-year-old gelding. But he was convinced to have one last crack with surgery, after speaking to the Singapore Turf Club's veterinary surgeon, Peter Briggs.

"A big thanks to Dr Briggs, as it was quite a major surgery to the synovial pads of both of the horse's fetlocks. He told me there was a 50-50 chance he would return to racing," said Baertschiger.