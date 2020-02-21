Kentucky Derby winner Country House retired

Last year's Kentucky Derby winner Country House has been retired due to a hoof injury and subsequent infection.

The colt was second past the post as a 65-1 long shot in the biggest race in the United States last May. But he was awarded the race after Maximum Security, the first horse past the post, was controversially disqualified for interference to several runners in the race.

Country House's owners said the horse had first been admitted to an equine hospital in June suffering from laminitis and had experienced complications from which he was still recovering.