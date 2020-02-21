Kentucky Derby winner Country House retired
Last year's Kentucky Derby winner Country House has been retired due to a hoof injury and subsequent infection.
The colt was second past the post as a 65-1 long shot in the biggest race in the United States last May. But he was awarded the race after Maximum Security, the first horse past the post, was controversially disqualified for interference to several runners in the race.
Country House's owners said the horse had first been admitted to an equine hospital in June suffering from laminitis and had experienced complications from which he was still recovering.
"We anticipate that he will make a full recovery, but because of the laminitis and the subsequent steps taken to save his life, he will never race again," his ownership group, Blackwood Stables, said in a statement. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now