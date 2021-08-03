Kharisma looks ahead

Kharisma fending off the grey Grand Koonta by a neck in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m on Sunday.

Kharisma, seventh in the Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m on April 24 and third last-start in the Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,600m, bounced back with his eighth success on Sunday.

His wins were all over 1,200m, five on the Polytrack and three on turf.

Well ridden by apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman, the Stephen Gray-trained five-year-old staved off the James Peters-trained Grand Koonta by a neck in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m.

He clocked 1min 10.22sec on a yielding track.

Gray was happy his ever-improving charge bounced back with the nice win, which has taken his prize money to about $400,000 for Dago Stable.

"This horse just keeps turning up, and he fully deserves to win a Group race one day," said the recent Singapore Derby-winning trainer.

"He's a very good, lovely, tough horse, and coming back from 1,600m to 1,200m, it was a very good effort."

The Kiwi is unsure of running Kharisma in the $300,000 Group 1 Raffles Cup over 1,600m on Sept 18. But his horse is set to go for the $110,000 Group 3 Merlion Trophy over the Poly 1,200m on Nov 27.

"There's an Open race over 1,400m in three weeks' time. We can have a go at that, then give him a freshen-up before the Merlion Trophy. I don't know about the mile of the Raffles Cup. We have to be sensible in whatever we decide."

Gray complimented Iskandar for listening to his instructions to come across if he could from his wide berth, and he did.

"He made full use of his light weight (52kg) and he used his common sense," he said. "He trapped Vlad, who wanted to come out. Sometimes, the draws can cost you."