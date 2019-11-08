Kick off the day with Capitiana

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(11) CAPITIANA eased in the betting on debut and comes from franked form. The one to beat.

Watch the many newcomers, especially (7) ABIA and (8) AFRIEL.

(4) MASAAQAAT comes off a rest and drops back to 1,000m. Watch fresh.

(1) TOWARDS THE SUN has been knocking and could get into the action.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(7) GO MAN GO caught the eye on debut after a slow start. With natural improvement, he should play a leading role.

(12) SPEED OF NIGHT also showed promise on debut and could get involved too if race-ready after six months out.

(2) BOLLINGER and (3) RADIANT LOVE (gelded) have shown enough to get a look-in.

Watch the betting on newcomer (10) MAITLAND MAGIC.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

Wide open with many newcomers. Watch especially (2) TZARITZA.

(11) EMERALD CREST found no support when outpaced on debut but will relish the extra trip.

Stablemates (3) WILEY KIM and (18) SECRET DREAM are running just off them and either could go on and score.

(13) HOLY GUACAMOLE is improving. He could place.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(4) BLACK KNAP confirmed the promise of his debut when annihilating his rivals over this course and distance nine weeks ago. He ought to have strengthened since.

(1) VIKRAM and (2) SWIFT SURPRISE have solid form at this level. They pose as threats.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(3) VIRTUOSA needed her last run and could have her honesty rewarded in a full field.

(4) TULIP WAY will also benefit from an outing and is the main threat.

(15) LITTLE RAIN ran on nicely first-up and should run well.

(6) MARMALADE CAT should be at peak fitness.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(4) DARK MISTRESS finished ahead of (5) FIRST STREET and (9) MISS LA DEE DA over this trip at Durbanville and will need to overcome a wide draw. Her rival is likely to get closer, having run on from a long way back.

(1) O SOLE MIO has gone close in both local starts.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(5) WHAT YOU ARE and (6) TRUE TO LIFE make their comeback after meeting in two KZN features before this. Both times the former finished ahead. If both are fit enough, the form could be confirmed.

(7) IKIGAI looks well above average. He is looking for further ground but could flash up.

(8) ILLUSION could have a say if he behaves at the start.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

Well-bred (3) WILD COAST is the going the right way to complete his hat-trick.

(4) BAG OF TRICKS and (5) HEXATONIC bounced back to winning ways last start and can be involved again.

Last-start maiden winners (6) ANDERSON and (8) STANLEY are on the up and can make their presence felt.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(13) ASHBAAL never got going after a long break but is a lot better to resume winning ways.

(9) CHIEF OF STATE has never been out the money and should be thereabouts again.

(12) HOW DOES IT TASTE comes off a long layoff but has ability and must be respected.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(1) ONE WORLD stands out on these terms and will be a hard horse to pass.

(5) CHARLES impressed last start after being gelded. He should have more to offer.

(3) TAP O' NOTH retains ability and could play a role, too.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

(7) SINGFORAFA outpaced the field in her comeback run and could again show them a clean pair of heels.

(13) TRUE CHARM is back to best and could match strides.

(14) MONTREAL MIST has ability and will be catching late.

RACE 12 (1,100M)

Aussie imports (9) MUSHI STEREK and (11) BOOMPS A DAISY are above average and have scope, so are possibly better than rated.

The same could be said of Group 1 winner (6) MISS FLORIDA, who will enjoy reverting to a sprint after losing her unbeaten status over a longer trip last time out.

RACE 13 (2,400M)

(7) DHARMA won the Winter Derby over the track and trip in his only attempt at the distance. He should be competitive.

He does, however, appear held by (2) HERODOTUS, who bounced back to form after being gelded.

(4) STRATHDON and (6) GIMME ONE NIGHT are competitive at this level.

RACE 14 (1,800M)

Classy (1) SOQRAT looks well in.

Up-and-coming (7) GREEN HAZE has come well since becoming a gelding.

(8) SHENANIGANS needed his last run.

(2) DIVINE ODYSSEY is looking for the minor money.