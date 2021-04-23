Kick off the day with Silver Stardust

RACE 1 (1,700M)

(5) SILVER STARDUST showed fair potential on debut. The well-bred colt was a bit lost early but ran on strongly when asked. If he takes to the Polytrack, he could be hard to beat.

(3) PREDATOR has been costly to follow. He had valid excuses last time. He has drawn well again and seems capable enough to upstage the likely favourite.

(6) GOTITALL's penultimate run on the Poly was decent. If he repeats that performance, he could prove dangerous.

(4) FISTS OF FIRE also showed on his Poly debut. He did not impress on turf thereafter, but must be considered back on the synthetic surface.

RACE 2 (1,700M)

(3) SIR MICHAEL showed up nicely on his local debut at Scottsville. He could be anything on the Poly and demands the utmost respect.

(6) CALIENTE is the Poly specialist and has been in good form. After a rest, he could maintain an unbeaten record over this track and trip.

(2) RALPH THE RASCAL is one of the most consistent around. But he needs things to go his way over the 1,600m trip. Still, he should be right there.

(1) NATIVE TONGUE needed his last run. He is headed for the bigger races.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(7) VISTA NOVA came in for support in his first race out of maiden company. He is obviously well regarded and could make a big improvement in his second race after a rest. The shorter distance should suit.

Trainer Dennis Drier holds a strong hand with (1) TONIGHTSFIGHTNIGHT and (5) GOLIATH HERON. Tonightsfightnight has very good form in slightly lower levels, so carries a light weight. Goliath Heron gave signs he is ready to come back to his classy best. A top rider has been booked to ride him but Tonightsfightnight has the better draw.

(4) DESOLATE ROAD and (9) LETABA could easily get in the fray.

RACE4 (1,400M)

(8) MEET AT THE GEORGE can go one better back on the Polytrack, after finishing runner-up in her last two starts. But a wide draw could spoil her chances.

(9) FLOWER OF SAIGON brings fair Western Cape form into the race and looks handily weighted.

(10) TRAVELLING LIGHT may have dropped enough in the ratings to upset, but she has not drawn ideally.

(2) PURPLE PURSUASION could take advantage from a good draw and a 1.5kg apprentice claim. Her last win was over this track and trip.

(4) GAYLEACTIC STAR, (1) BLUSH OF DAWN, (3) GEORGINA ROSE and (7) CHERRY ROAD need to be considered.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(2) SILVER MARIA was in good form before making the trip to KZN. She needed that first local run at Scottsville and should come on by leaps and bounds. This is her first try on the Poly but her running style suggests she should prove effective.

(1) EMERALD PALACE proved quite useful last time, when winning by over 14 lengths. The form has been franked. She has also matured and can go on to more successes.

(4) QUEPID won a nice race in her first try on the synthetic but is trying a longer distance. Still, she is one to respect.

(9) MRS HOTLINE could be best of the rest on her best form.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(2) ORIGAMI won in good style, suggesting he could follow up. He is a progressive youngster who should build on his sole Poly run when third in a race that has produced multiple winners.

(5) LONG REIGN disappointed last time but he got a taste for the Polytrack in his penultimate run. He could show this field a clean pair of heels on it.

(6) STAR CRUSADE came from the clouds to win his penultimate run. He followed up with a fair run first time in a handicap. He could show more after a rest.

(9) TEICHMAN was eye catching last time and has won on turf and Poly.

(7) MAMBO SYMPHONY must be included.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(2) GAVEL STRIKE was not far off in a race that has turned out to be a strong form-line. He had wide draws earlier and was not disgraced in those. From a plum gate, he should make his presence felt.

(7) FIREONTHETRACK won in good style last time and can follow up from a better draw. He has more to do against these, however.

(11) MYSTERY BOY impressed again and is on the up. He is a well-bred sort who should get better with maturity. He has to overcome a tough draw though.

(1) DOUBLE GEMINI could take advantage off a good draw.

Many can upset, including (3) CANE LIME 'N SODA who may enjoy the Poly.