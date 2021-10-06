Kick off with Methane
Wednesday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) preview
RACE 1 (1,800M)
2 METHANE is in form and appears to have returned in excellent order this campaign.
5 RED ELYSEES is racing off a winnable mark. The booking of Zac Purton is significant.
1 SAVVY KINGMAN closed off nicely first-up. Joao Moreira is retaining the ride.
3 MURRAY'S PARTNERS is better than his first-up performance suggests.
RACE 2 (1,650M)
6 THIS IS CHARISMA closed off nicely last start. He has finally drawn a good gate.
3 SPARKLING STAR is better than his record suggests.
2 ON EXCEL STAR trialled impressively. He could make his presence felt first-up.
5 M M JOHNNY gets Purton's services. Keep safe.
RACE 3 (1,000M)
8 NOIR RIDER, the mount of Purton, is yet to win but he has gone close a number of times.
3 HAPPY TANGO is consistent. He should be favoured racing close to the speed.
1 HAPPY GOOD GUYS improved last start back in Class 4. He is aided by apprentice Jerry Chau's 5lb (2.27kg) claim.
4 MY MY MY should not be too far away.
RACE 4 (1,800M)
9 YOO YOO KING looks to have come on since switching yards. His first-up effort to grab third was impressive.
1 WEALTHY DELIGHT has a class edge and gets Purton.
4 TURIN REDSTAR won well first-up. He can do it again.
3 SUPERBELLA has class. He can be devastating on his day.
RACE 5 (1,200M)
3 WINMORE STAR caught the eye in his trial. He appears forward enough to score first-up.
1 AURORA PEGASUS draws Gate 2. He is well-weighted with a 7lb claimer aboard.
6 HAPPY TIME won well last time and can score again.
5 GOOD SHOT might have value with Purton aboard.
RACE 6 (1,650M)
6 FAITHFUL TRINITY is expected to roll forward and play catch me if you can.
2 NUNCHUKS is consistent and is aided by Gate 1.
7 CHATER PINS is well-weighted and competitive in this grade.
9 SMART WONGCHOY has consistency on his side.
RACE 7 (1,200M)
6 MELBOURNE HALL has drawn favourably. He just needs to repeat his last-start effort to be incredibly competitive.
3 FORTUNE CARRIER got off the mark in style last time. He can challenge this lot.
2 XPONENTIAL owns a very slick personal best over this course and distance.
11 SPICY GRILL slots in light as a last-start winner. He just needs to handle the class rise.
RACE 8 (1,200M)
4 TRANSCENDENT loves the course and distance. He also has race fitness.
3 CLASSIC POSH is in his career-best form with two wins from his last three starts.
2 KINDA COOL mixes his form but does have a bit of class.
7 JOLLY GOOD HEART commands respect as a back-to-back winner.
RACE 9 (1,650M)
7 SOLAR WAI WAI loves the course and distance. He races well fresh.
1 RELIABLE TEAM shapes as the likely leader. He can kick on and give a good show.
2 NOT USUAL TALENT just needs to offset the wide ally.
9 KILINDINI is well bred. The only query is his fitness.
COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB
