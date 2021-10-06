Kick off with Methane

RACE 1 (1,800M)

2 METHANE is in form and appears to have returned in excellent order this campaign.

5 RED ELYSEES is racing off a winnable mark. The booking of Zac Purton is significant.

1 SAVVY KINGMAN closed off nicely first-up. Joao Moreira is retaining the ride.

3 MURRAY'S PARTNERS is better than his first-up performance suggests.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

6 THIS IS CHARISMA closed off nicely last start. He has finally drawn a good gate.

3 SPARKLING STAR is better than his record suggests.

2 ON EXCEL STAR trialled impressively. He could make his presence felt first-up.

5 M M JOHNNY gets Purton's services. Keep safe.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

8 NOIR RIDER, the mount of Purton, is yet to win but he has gone close a number of times.

3 HAPPY TANGO is consistent. He should be favoured racing close to the speed.

1 HAPPY GOOD GUYS improved last start back in Class 4. He is aided by apprentice Jerry Chau's 5lb (2.27kg) claim.

4 MY MY MY should not be too far away.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

9 YOO YOO KING looks to have come on since switching yards. His first-up effort to grab third was impressive.

1 WEALTHY DELIGHT has a class edge and gets Purton.

4 TURIN REDSTAR won well first-up. He can do it again.

3 SUPERBELLA has class. He can be devastating on his day.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

3 WINMORE STAR caught the eye in his trial. He appears forward enough to score first-up.

1 AURORA PEGASUS draws Gate 2. He is well-weighted with a 7lb claimer aboard.

6 HAPPY TIME won well last time and can score again.

5 GOOD SHOT might have value with Purton aboard.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

6 FAITHFUL TRINITY is expected to roll forward and play catch me if you can.

2 NUNCHUKS is consistent and is aided by Gate 1.

7 CHATER PINS is well-weighted and competitive in this grade.

9 SMART WONGCHOY has consistency on his side.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

6 MELBOURNE HALL has drawn favourably. He just needs to repeat his last-start effort to be incredibly competitive.

3 FORTUNE CARRIER got off the mark in style last time. He can challenge this lot.

2 XPONENTIAL owns a very slick personal best over this course and distance.

11 SPICY GRILL slots in light as a last-start winner. He just needs to handle the class rise.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

4 TRANSCENDENT loves the course and distance. He also has race fitness.

3 CLASSIC POSH is in his career-best form with two wins from his last three starts.

2 KINDA COOL mixes his form but does have a bit of class.

7 JOLLY GOOD HEART commands respect as a back-to-back winner.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

7 SOLAR WAI WAI loves the course and distance. He races well fresh.

1 RELIABLE TEAM shapes as the likely leader. He can kick on and give a good show.

2 NOT USUAL TALENT just needs to offset the wide ally.

9 KILINDINI is well bred. The only query is his fitness.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB