Kick off with Viva Mama

RACE 1 (1,200M)

8 VIVA MAMA should roll forward from the good draw and try to make all the running under Derek Leung. His best form is over this course and distance.

5 VITAL SPRING draws poorly again but is more than capable in this grade.

2 REGENCY POET mixes his form but is closing in on a win. He is at his mark in the right grade.

1 DESTINE JEWELLERY has improved sharply in the bottom grade. He draws well and gets his chance.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

3 COLONEL won well two starts ago. It will not shock to see him bounce back to winning form after fading in a high-pressure contest last start. He has drawn well and should be able to give himself every chance.

5 VUKAN has caught the eye at the trials. He rates as a leading player, albeit on debut.

7 MY ECSTATIC is better than his form suggests. He trialled well before his debut. With race experience, he is capable of piecing it all together.

1 HERCULES is next best, with the 7lb (4.54kg) claim.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

4 FAITHFUL TRINITY is a two-time winner this season. He has found his groove. From the good gate with Zac Purton up, he is a good chance to make all the running again.

2 FEARLESS FIRE gets a handy 7lb claim from apprentice jockey Jerry Chau. He has proven in this grade.

7 DREAM WARRIORS is a course-and-distance winner. He finally draws a good gate and should get every chance.

1 EVER LAUGH is next best.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

3 HARMONY VICTORY has drawn well and finished second in this race last year. He is third-up now, so he should be race-fit and ready to peak.

5 SAVVY NINE mixes his form but closed in strongly for a narrow third last time.

2 SIMPLY BRILLIANT won this race two years ago. He won well three starts ago this term and should be a factor from the good gate.

7 RELIABLE TEAM is the likely leader. He slots in light and will look the winner at one stage under Joao Moreira.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

2 TELECOM PUMA is racing well and finally appears to be on the right track. He turned in his best performance this term at his last start. He looks the one to beat.

4 A SMILE LIKE YOURS ran a blinder to grab second on debut, before battling on for fifth last start. Suspect he can bounce back to his best.

9 SHINING ON is a two-time winner this term. He rarely runs a bad race and his consistency holds him in good stead.

1 TAKINGUFURTHER can utilise Gate1 to lead, as he has done previously to win.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

3 FLYING GENIUS is looking for back-to-back wins. He remains in Class 3 and appears to have a number of rating points in hand.

1 SAUL'S SPECIAL races well in this grade and has drawn well. This is a suitable contest for him to nab his first win since mid-2019.

7 FABULOUS EIGHT rarely runs a bad race and is a winner this term. He has the early speed to ensure he gets every chance.

10 KURPANY rattled into second from the rear last start. He is showing significant improvement to suggest that a win is near.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

1 REGENCY MASTER is a model of consistency and has the class edge over his rivals. He gets the services of championship-leading Moreira and is capable of winning his way into Class 3.

6 MALDIVES has shown plenty of ability across his short six-start career. With a race run to suit, he can finish strongly.

4 V CHEVALIERS has gone from strength to strength this term with three wins. He is capable of winning another.

8 PERFECT TO PLAY is next best and can go into the quartet.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

2 KA YING MASTER is a lightly raced talent. A two-time winner this campaign, he possesses a good turn of foot.

7 SHOUSON turned his form around to grab second last start. He will need luck from the rear but can make his presence felt.

6 HARDLY SWEARS is a three-time winner at the city circuit. He might have reached his mark but is racing consistently enough to warrant respect.

11 SEVEN HEAVENS has the ability but mixes his form. He can grab some prize money.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

2 ENRICHMENT has not won for nearly two years. Still, he appears to have reached a competitive mark in this grade.

11 TOYCOON is showing significant improvement. He will relish the extra distance.

3 ARROGANT is the likely leader. He will roll forward from the wide gate to give the field something to reel in.

10 MURRAY'S PARTNERS won at his first try in Class 3. He will need to step up as this is more difficult.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB