Kimberley Star set to shine

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) FORBIDDEN AFFAIR is suited by the 1,000m trip. The one to catch.

(2) AMAZING TUNE could earn some money in this weak field.

(3) CROISADE DE VERITE likes the course and distance.

(5) FOREST OF GREEN is improving. Should go close.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) RYANAIR was unlucky last week when very slowly away. Ran on well. Her winning turn is near.

(2) WHIFFLER'S JOY and (4) ELECTRIC DAISY are the biggest threats.

(12) ROOIBOS was beaten in both outings. Could finish in the money again.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) TURN IT UP HARVEY found one too good on debut. Should get out of the maiden ranks.

(2) SHADES OF BLU is unreliable, but could pop up in the placings again.

(3) ALPIROD has been a disappointment since his promising debut but must be considered.

(8) UPPER TEN continues to hold form. Should fight out the finish again.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) MASTERFUL was not disgraced last start. Winning chance.

(2) RIGA D'ORA showed improvement from his local debut. Could go one better.

(3) REACH FOR THE LINE is in good form, but has a wide draw.

(4) FRANKIE TWO SHOES is in good form, too. Respect.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) MICROBE has been doing pretty well this year. Must be considered.

(3) TRAVEL IN STYLE is holding her form. Winning chance.

(4) SUGAR GUM is talented. Could win fresh from a break over a course and distance that suits.

(6) SEATTLE MERMAID loves the Polytrack.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) HIDDEN INFLUENCE is holding form. Could contest the finish again.

(3) TEOFILIA is consistent. Should run another big race from pole position.

(4) LOOKS LIKE MAGIC broke his maiden when trying the Polytrack.

(5) BASILICA SANTO was a trifle unlucky last week. Could score if in the mood.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) KIMBERLEY STAR has been in good form this year. The one to beat.

(4) PHILOS, (6) DUBULA and (7) DUKE OF CARDS, who are stablemates, are capable of winning.

(2) EARTH HOUR may probably need a bit further, but must be considered.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(5) BLOOM failed to win her second start, after showing so much promise on debut. Can make amends.

(6) LINDA LOVES LACE, (8) NEVERLETUGO and (1) SAO PAULO have done well enough to earn some respect.

(10) LA BASTIDE could get involved in the finish.