King Arthur set for war

King Arthur finishing second to Everest on May 9.

With two improving runs, King Arthur should be third-time lucky at Kranji tomorrow.

After all, he is only competing in a relatively weak Open Maiden event over 1,400m on turf in Race 4.

His two runs were noteworthy, setting him up nicely for his third assignment.

At his debut on April 24, the three-year-old Australian-bred came from last of 12 runners to finish third behind Elliot Ness, who broke the Polytrack 1,100m course record in 1min 03.65sec.

The bay gelding might have finished 81/4 lengths behind but it was a top effort to run on strongly in a fast-run race first-up.

At his subsequent start on May 9, he raced on the pace to finish second by a length to Everest over 1,200m on turf.

Everest nearly made it two from two last Saturday. He was beaten by a whisker by Strong N Smart, who clocked 1min 09.94sec for the 1,200m trip.

With the form being franked, King Arthur should prove hard to beat with further progress.

Mark Walker, who levelled up with Michael Clements in the Singapore trainers' premiership table, has nominated his in-form rookie Hakim Kamaruddin for his 2kg claim on King Arthur.

This will further enhance his charge's chances.

He also has a capable back-up in the race with Reignite, who ran in the same two races for a second to Elliot Ness and a 21/2-length fifth to Everest.

While King Arthur is nicely drawn in Gate 5, Reignite will jump from the widest draw (14).

Reignite will also have a claiming rider aboard. Woman apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow Poh Hui can claim 4kg.