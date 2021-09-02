King Louis is still good

Tuesday's Trial 2 winner King Louis (centre) has got plenty of racing left in him - even if the races are now Class 4 contests. PHOTO: STC

His glory days may be a thing of the past. Indeed, you could say, the "King" has abdicated.

After winning the 2018 El Dorado Classic and taking second and third spots in the 2019 editions of the Queen Elizabeth II Cup and the Singapore Derby respectively, King Louis is now out of the limelight.

But, sure as ever, he hasn't lost his zest for racing. His ears still twitch when he trots to the start on raceday and the tune he hears when the bugles sound is not the Last Post.

It's a call to battle - and he is still game for a rumble.

Yes, you could say, King Louis has got plenty of racing left in him - even if the races are now Class 4 contests.

The seven-year-old turned the clock back on Tuesday morning, when winning his trial in a fighting finish with Time Lord.

If anything, it woke us up to the reality that, come Saturday, he just might add a fifth win to his list of credentials.

Ridden by Marc Lerner, King Louis wasn't in a hurry. With the trial being run in a heavy drizzle, the Frenchman parked him behind the pace which changed hands between Black Quail and Always Innocent.

He was in fourth spot on straightening but he already had his eyes on the leader. With such intent, it wasn't much of a surprise to see him charge to the front at the furlong marker.

Thereafter, he got involved in a three-way tussle with Time Lord and Always Innocent.

He eventually wore them down, to win by a short head. Always Innocent took third, a further neck away. He clocked 61.82sec on the rain-sodden Polytrack.

From the stables of Ricardo Le Grange, King Louis will be having his 44th start on Saturday over the mile in Race 8.

Last time out, he ran dismally, but you forget that outing and take him on trust.

His showing at the trials - which was called for by the racing stewards - was enough to suggest he's running into condition.

Another one who trialled well was Lim's Dreamwalker. Trained by Steven Burridge, Lim's Dreamwalker took command of things at the 600m mark.

That was where he brushed off the challenge from King Arthur. From there on, he had the trial to himself.

Indeed, over the final 150m, Oscar Chavez didn't have to move a muscle. He simply allowed his mount to do his thing and Lim's Dreamwalker strode to the line effortlessly.

King Arthur stayed on for second spot, slightly more than a length in arrears. Preditor dropped in for third.

A handsome chestnut, Lim's Dreamwalker has had enough "education" and looks ready to start paying for his board and lodging.

So watch him the next time they send him to the races. It will be his seventh start and, judging from his trial, he's good to go.