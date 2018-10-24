‘King Power’ colours on display

On a morning when nothing nothing really jumped out to grab attention, it took a youngster from trainer Lee Freedman's yard to brignten up the day.

The horse was Ayutthaya and, with "Harry" Kasim in the saddle, he served notice of his intentions when he raced over the 600m in 38.8sec.

One of a clutch of bright prospects from the King Power Stable, Ayutthaya has already put a downpayment on his board and lodging.

That he did when finishing second, third and fourth in just four starts at Kranji.

A handsome grey who went under the hammer as a two-year-old for $130,000, his last start would have served to get him into many notebooks as a horse to watch.

That day, in an Open Maiden on Oct 5, Ayutthaya showed promise when he came with a sustained run in the concluding stages of that 1,400m race to finish 1½ lengths behind a very forward-looking Bull N Rum. That was after he had finished down the course in a run last month.

Disregard that showing and, going on his last start coupled with that good showing on the training track yesterday, Ayutthaya looks a good prospect in that Open Maiden sprint on Friday night.

Kasim was also astride another of Freedman's horses who impressed.

SORBETA

That was Sorbeta, who ran the distance in 38.3sec.

Another one from King Power Stable, Sorbeta looks to have some talent and will improve with racing.

A four-year-old Australian-bred, he certainly knows his way to the winning post, having won once and finishing second on two occasions.

The win was in April and, in an Open Maiden event over the mile, Sorbeta made every post a winning one.

He took the purse, beating some talented horses like his stablemate Foresto and Mr Hopkins. The winning margin was ½ length - easing up.

Following that victory, he finished second behind Carnelian in yet another race over the 1,600m.

That day, he looked like repeating that pillar-to-post win a month earlier but it was not to be. He was caught close home.

Sorbeta has been off the racetrack since July. He might need a run to top him up but he doesn't meet a bunch of champions on Friday night, and it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him run a good race after that 3½ month break.

The same could be said for Blitz Power, who will lead them out in the Kranji Stakes D (Division 2) sprint over 1,400m.

From trainer Bruce Marsh's yard, she had John Powell in the saddle when covering the 600m in 38.7sec.

It was a decent piece of work by the last-start winner, who opened her Kranji account late last month by beating Geb Warrior and Allegro in a tight finish.

In preparation for Friday's assignment, Blitz Power had a trial last week when she finished second behind Supersonicsurprise, who clocked 61.67sec for the 1,000m.

She was less than a length away at the finish.

Aside from horses like Anghiari and, maybe, Hero Star, Blitz Power looks to be one of the form horses in that Friday night contest.

When plotting your betting strategy, don't leave the mare out of your calculations.