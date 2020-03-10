'King Prawn' too hot, too classy

The grey Hot King Prawn, with jockey Joao Moreira astride, pulling away to win Race 4, the Class 1 contest over 1,200m at Sha Tin, on Sunday .

Joao Moreira put it down to "class" and it was impossible to argue with the Brazilian's assertion, after Hot King Prawn defied top-weight to win a sizzling Class 1 contest over the Sha Tin 1,200m on Sunday.

"Only a really classy horse can do what he has done in carrying top-weight and beating those talented horses, some carrying much less than him. I'm proud of him and pleased to get another win out of him," the 'Magic Man' said.

Hot King Prawn was one battling challenger in a line of four with 150m to race, but lifted his game late to score by half a length from the fast-closing Thanks Forever.

The popular grey's victory was a tribute not only to his own quality in the fight but also to his powers of recovery. It was a nod too to the savvy training of his handler John Size, who had employed that most admirable of virtues, patience, to bring the gelding back from a serious ailment.

"I think time is the governor of all things and that probably helped," Size said as he recalled the colic surgery in February last year that sidelined his sprinter for the best part of the next 10 months.

Hot King Prawn's win in the feature was his first for the season and well-deserved after four placed efforts in the high grades.

Size will now point the 10-time winner at the G2 Sprint Cup (1,200m) on April 5 as a step into the G1 Chairman's Sprint Prize - also over 1,200m - on April 26.

"There are two more set-weights races, which looks a little simpler but he still has to hold his form for the rest of the season.

"When he runs he doesn't run badly so he never gets a rest," the 11-time champion trainer said.

"He's just got to hold up, he's had some racing. I ran him in the 1,400m three weeks ago and it helped.

"Actually, he wouldn't have won this if I hadn't run him in that because he needed to be tough for this as he was carrying weight."

In Sunday's race, Hot King Prawn stopped the clock at 1:08.72sec.