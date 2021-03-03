King Trooper in excellent order

Ruan Maia has a winning chance when he partners Gift of Lifeline in the last race.

RACE 1 (1,650M)

7 GALAXY RACER turned his form around to grab third last start, missing by only a head. Zac Purton is engaged now and he looks more than capable of breaking through.

1 BABY STORM won well two starts ago. He remains in Class 5 which suits.

10 HAPPY HOUR narrowly missed two starts. He can bounce back to form.

3 TAILOR MADE is next best.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

11 GOLD 'N' BOLD put in a career-best run two starts ago before being set a task last start at the rear of the field. He must offset the awkward draw.

7 NUNCHUKS is consistent in his spot. He draws well and gets his chance.

2 LADY FIRST gets a handy seven-pound claim from apprentice Jerry Chau. He can figure.

3 OWNERS' STAR is looking to go one better. He's consistent in his spot.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

11 MISSION SMART made an excellent return last start, narrowly missing by under a length. He has drawn well and looks ready to get off the mark.

5 SUNNY BABY closed strongly well for third on debut. He gets his chance.

3 WOOD ON FIRE draws awkwardly but does get the services of Purton.

2 MERCURIAL is looking for back-to-back wins. He's on the up but this contest appears more difficult than his last.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

12 SMART COUSIN is a course and distance winner who gets his chance once again from the good gate. Purton knows this horse.

1 DYNAMIC EAGLE has hit a purple patch of form with two wins from his last three starts. He sticks to Class 4 which suits and does bring his best form into this contest.

11 PERFECT TO PLAY is nothing short of consistent.

2 METHANE can figure with the right run.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

8 KING'S TROOPER has returned to his mark. He was run off his feet last start but he was first-up for the season and he look set to improve sharply.

5 HURRY HURRY GAIN grabbed second first-up in Hong Kong. He's open to further improvement.

11 MAJESTIC CONQUEROR has shown glimpses of ability. Suspect he rolls forward and plays catch me if you can out in front.

2 SHINING ON is nothing short of consistent. He'll be in the finish.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

6 SEA ELITE turned his form around to snatch a close-up third last time. He's steadily improving and it wouldn't surprise to see him go on with it.

1 EVER FORCE is looking for back-to-back wins. He draws well and gets his chance again in Class 4.

9 GRACYLOVE has ability and bears close watching.

5 THE MINT steps out on debut. He trialled well at the Valley and is worth respecting.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

3 PARTERRE caught the eye at the trials, winning one by over six length on the grass at Sha Tin. He's worth taking a chance on.

5 ROYAL BOMB is one-time winner in Hong Kong from five starts. He has plenty of ability and, with the right run, he can figure.

10 VILLA FIONN is looking for back-to-back wins. He just needs a race run to suit from the tail of the field.

8 WEALTHY DELIGHT is in form and commands respect from the good gate.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

10 EXCELLENT CHARIOT is a two-time winner this campaign. He rates as the one to beat with next to no weight on his back.

1 INNER FLAME turned his form around with the blinkers applied. Chances are he rolls forward and takes plenty of running down.

11 JAZZ STEED is nothing short of consistent. He gets his chance.

7 MOST WELCOME steps out on debut. He's trialled well and is worth including.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

1 SAVAQUIN is looking for his third consecutive win. He's on the up and looks set to get his hat-trick.

6 GIFT OF LIFELINE was a solid winner three starts ago. He is racing well and has drawn a good gate for new boy Ruan Maia.

3 NABOO STAR makes his first start for David Hayes. He has ability and can figure if he jumps well.

12 FARSHAD is next best with no weight on his back.