King Zoustar could reign on

Trainer Lee Freedman, who came away as the punters' pal after saddling three well-backed winners on Sunday, could stay in the good books of the Kranji faithful when he sends out King Zoustar on Friday night.

The last-start winner was all go on the training track yesterday. With a persistent drizzle never letting up, King Zoustar covered the 600m in 36.2sec. Jockey Michael Rodd was on the reins.

Last time out, on Sept 21, King Zoustar was all-conquering in a Maiden event over the 1,200m on the Polytrack.

Sent off as the $12 top pick, he was always in command of things, tracking the leader all the way until deep in the final stretch when he opened up in fine style.

King Zoustar was doing his best work over the concluding stages and he never gave his backers an anxious moment, cruising in to win by almost two lengths.

It was just his fourth race start and the signs say he will go on to win more races.

Although he has just a handful of runners on Sunday, the good things could continue for Freedman and one of the horses to do it for him could be Waialae.

The Australian-bred was in his element on the training track where he covered the 600m in 37.7sec.

Apprentice R Iskandar did the steering.

Waialae was a winner in just his second start at Kranji and what a win it was!

Completely friendless in the betting, he went off as a $256 roughie in that field of 14. He jumped cleanly and Craig Grylls quickly got him to the front.

The others, thinking he wouldn't sustain that brisk pace and would soon wave the white flag, let him go. They waited and waited for him to cave in but Waialea just kept on going.

The three favoured horses in the race - Keep Winning, Arc Raider and Cracking Tottie - came at him late but they were never going to catch him and Waialea went on to win with plenty of room to spare.

Wise to his tactics in the four runs which followed, his rivals never allowed him to dictate things from the front and the best Waialea could show from those efforts was a third-placed finish behind Big Wave in a Class 4 Non Premier race over the 1,400m. That was in May.

Freedman sent his charge to the trials earlier this month and we saw him beat Zac Ace in a hotly contested 1,000m hit-out.

Coupled with yesterday's gallop which would have topped him up sufficiently, Waialea looks as tight as a drum and all set for Sunday. Also on Sunday, watch and wait for Captain Jamie.

From Ricardo Le Grange's yard, the four-year-old impressed in his workout, cantering one round with Barend Vorster in the saddle, before turning on the pace to run the final 600m in 35.9sec.

A three-time winner from 18 starts, his last success came in mid-August when he accounted for the likes of Red Dawn and Made In China in that Class 3 1,200m race.

He goes over the mile on Sunday and, remembering that he finished third in the Singapore Guineas over the same distance, Captain Jamie will be right there at the business end of things.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY

KRANJI STAKES A - 1,400M:

Distinctive Darci canter/45. Volkstok'N'Barrell (C Grylls) 36.5. Elite Invincible canter/42.1. Blue Swede (M Kellady) 44.2. Viviano (R Curatolo) canter/36.2. Tesoro Privado * (O Placais) 36.2.

MONDAY: McGregor * 42/37. Best Tothelign 37.8. Arhat 41/37.

CLASS 3 - 1,400M:

Magic Wand * (M Rodd) 36.2. Justice Glory (A Collett) canter/44.6. Andado * canter/40.8. Atlantic Fox (Ruratolo) canter/38.1. Super Dynasty * (Placais) 36.3.

MONDAY: Za'Eem 37.1. Ancient Warrior 37. Mark Eclipse canter/44.4. Splinter * (N Juglall) 36.6. Astrojet 37.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 2,000M:

Sun Pittsburgh * (M Zaki) 38.7. Sun Elizabeth * 38.3. Ace Harbour (B Vorster) 37.2.

MONDAY: O'What A Feeling (Kellady) 37.8. Cracking Tottie 38.1. Lim's Ripple * 36.4. Dream Big 37.1.

CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,200M:

Montaigne (CK Ng) 36.2. Justice Fair 39.4. Longhu * (Kellady) 38.1. Across The Sea (Placais) 38.3. Dusseldorf * canter/42.6. Sebastian Bach/gallop. Redoubt * (WS Chan) 35.4.

MONDAY: Super Denman * (Vorster) 36.6.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,200M:

David's Sling * (V Duric) 41.8. Keepitup * (Kellady) 37.7. King Zoustar * (Rodd) 36.2. Mettlesome/gallop. Our Showcase 38.5. Dixieland Rock canter/36.3. Host The Nation * (TH Koh) 35.4. Reach For The Sun (T Rehaizat) 37.3. Come And Take All * (Curatolo) 37.1.

MONDAY: Streetwise * (Vorster) 38.1. Raptor * 38.6.

CLASS 5 - 1,000M:

Thunder Cat (T See) 41.9. Golden Spark * (Koh) 40.2. Cassis Oolong (Zaki) 40.

Pace work: Million Round (I Azhar).

MONDAY: Bring Me Joy 36.1.

MAIDEN - 1,200M:

Conservation 41.1. Ashhab 44.7. Pure Spark * gallop. So Called (Duric) 46. Amiability 37.3. Workaholic (Zaki) 40.5.

MONDAY: Golden Rooster 37.6. My Money * 35.8.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M:

Thunder Dragon (Azhar) 40. Black Orchid 45.5. Broadway Success (Ng) 46.On The Razz 39.2. Silver Way (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.4. The Jeweller (Collett) 40.1.

MONDAY: Agni 42/40. Siam Vipasiri * 37.1