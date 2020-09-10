King Zoustar set to rule again

Two-time winner King Zoustar, at his last win (above), has a chance in Race 3 on Saturday, when he will have A'Isisuhairi Kasim astride.

He comes up against some nippy ones in Race 3 on Saturday.

There are two last-start winners in Moon Face and Broadway Success. Yulong Green is consistent. So too, Street Party.

But, if King Zoustar can reproduce the form he showed on the training track yesterday morning, he could be the one running them down over the final stretch of that 1,200m contest.

King Zoustar had jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim in the plate when sent out for work.

While he didn't break any records, he turned in a pleasing gallop, clocking 40.7sec for the 600m.

King Zoustar had been paying for his keep at Lee Freedman's yard, having won twice and finishing runner-up twice in his 20 starts.

Last time out on July 26, he ran an honest race, when beaten by Vulcan over the 1,100m on the Polytrack.

It was his first run since racing resumed at Kranji.

King Zoustar will come on heaps from that outing.

Since both his wins were over the 1,200m, it is safe to say he will appreciate the extra 100m on Saturday.

On a morning when there was little galloping action from horses entered for Saturday's 14-race programme, it was another Freedman-trained runner who gave the clockers something to do.

Circuit Star cantered one round before turning on the style to run the 600m in 37.6sec.

He had Juan Paul van der Merwe in the saddle.

A winner in mid-January, when having his fourth start, he has faced the starter just once since the track was reopened for racing.

That day, some three weeks ago, he carried lukewarm support and ran fifth to stablemate Mr Alejandro over 1,400m.

While he may be short of a race or two, he has been busy at the trials, having been there six times since July 26.

It must be said he has been a hard worker. His last visit to the trials was just a week ago.

That day, he really was an impressive winner.

Coming off the withers of Beer Garden when they straightened for the run home, he really turned on the power to draw away for an easy win.

Circuit Star clocked 59.59sec for the trip. That, after being eased up over the final 50m.

That trial, coupled with his winding-up gallop yesterday, will have him tight as a piano wire for his assignment in Saturday's penultimate race.

Only one other Saturday entry went against the clock yesterday.

Trainer Cliff Brown's Despacito clocked 38.5sec, but the horse has been scratched from the last race.