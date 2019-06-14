King's Archer spot-on

RACE 1 (1,600M)

Good opening event.

(5) ON MY MIND has run close up in all three starts and will make a bold bid.

(8) STEAK AND ALE enjoyed the mile last start and should hold (9) TIGER'S ROCK and (4) MAGIC VISION, who are not out of contention for the minor money.

(10) VASEEM wasn't disgraced on debut and the mile should be more to his liking.

Look for improvement from (3) INCANTATION.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(7) FLAGSHIP FUND was runner-up in her last two starts and can go one better.

(5) DIORAMA got lost early on debut and will know more about it now over a better distance.

(6) ESCAPE TO VICTORY never kicked last time out but is better than that.

(1) ANNATJIE has a nice 4kg claimer.

(2) BAT ORCHID and (11) SAUSALITO should go well.

(9) IRISH DAME will improve on debut.

(10) NAZARETH and (8) FLAMING OPAL could earn.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(3) ARABIAN AIR was narrowly beaten in her first local run and should contest the finish over the same track and trip.

(1) CROWN GUARDIAN won well last time out and looks sure to improve more.

(7) COMANECI has ability and could resume winning ways.

(2) FLASH BURN is holding form and could follow up.

(4) TIERRA DEL FUEGO can also take home a cheque.

RACE 4 (1,200m)

(1) ORCHID STREET was runner-up in his last two runs over this course and distance and should get his just reward.

(2) BARON RODNEY hasn't been far back to date and should get into the money.

(3) CAMPANILLA drops in trip but has blinkers on to sharpen him up.

Watch first-timer (10) AFRAAD.

Others are looking for minor money.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(8) LAGERTHA showed up well on debut and can only improve.

(2) WITHOUT LIMITS is never far off and should be thereabouts again.

(1) BRITANNIA QUEEN comes off a rest and should run another honest race.

(4) OCEANS PRIDE could get into the mix.

(9) OCEANS CHARM can do better.

(3) NOTQUITETHEREYET drops in trip but could run on to place.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(5) GIMME HOPE JOHANNA is holding form and enjoys this track. She should run a big race.

(11) LONE SURVIVOR won well after a rest and could follow up from pole position.

(1) ROCKY NIGHT needed his last run and could go in.

(9) TARSUS won his only try at this track and could double-up.

(2) GREENWOOD DRIVE could win fresh.

Many others could flash up.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) KINGS ARCHER is never far back and could chalk up a sixth victory in this field.

(7) MARSHALL FOCH won on the second run after being gelded and looks to have scope for improvement.

(3) SILVER SPECTRUM wasn't disgraced in his post-maiden and should be competitive.

(6) HIDDEN AGENDA could flash up fresh.

(2) KREMLIN JUDGEMENT needed his last run and can do better.

Others could earn.

RACE 8 (1600M)

Competitive.

(3) ANNEKA disappointed last time out but could make amends from pole position.

Stable companion (4) JAMRA shouldn't be far behind.

(8) PALE LILAC improved after a rest and could go in. His stablemate (7) STATE STAR must be respected with a 4kg-claiming rider aboard and could prove superior.

(5) TAMMANY HALL should run well and could pull it off.

(6) FARIHA could feature.