Kingston ready to Rock

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) QUE ES VAR is in good form, finding one to beat in his last two starts.

(1) SWINGTHEWILLOW disappointed last time, but he is quite capable of winning.

(3) TJOKLIT can also run well over this course and distance.

(8) SIEVER'S POINT disappointed last time but is capable of doing better.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) KINGSTON ROCK did not show his best side in a better field last time. The course and distance suit. The one to beat.

(1) IRON HENRY was well beaten by his heavily backed stablemate last time. His form on this surface is very good.

(9) ELEGANT GENERAL has not won for some time but is always capable of doing well.

(4) MAGIC BLAZE needs to find a few lengths to win but could earn some minor money.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) ARCTIC ADVANCE has tended not to finish off his race but looks the right one in this very weak field.

(2) CONSTELLATION CODE should do a lot better this time and will be the biggest threat.

(7) GRACE LIGHTNING is battling to win but should be in the final shake-up.

(5) GLOBAL TIGER and (6) LORD ADMIRAL are making their local debut and are likely to do well.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) KAREN BLIXEN continues to hold her form and should fight out the finish again.

(1) LA BASTIDE seems to have lost her way but is capable of doing better.

(9) LA DUCHESSE was making late progress last week. Must be considered.

(4) CIANNA seems a bit better than what she showed last time.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(2) BHAKKA won well on his local debut. He did not repeat last time on this surface. But he must be given respect.

Stablemate (3) IMPERIOUS DUKE looks to be improving. He can fight out the finish again.

(4) CORSAGE and (8) NINJINSKY'S SON are better than their most recent runs would suggest.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) HERODOTUS has been a disappointment and would probably prefer further. If in the mood, he can certainly win a race like this. The same can also be said of (2) NAAFER.

(4) VALETORIO showed nothing on his local debut but could improve on this surface.

(5) INHERIT THE RAIN and (6) STAGE DANCE have shown a liking for the Polytrack. They could fight out the finish.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) GLOBAL DRUMMER has done all that has been asked of him, winning his last four starts. He should win this but may not lead this time, as stablemate (4) THE HIGHWAY MAN has won many races when dictating matters.

(2) EARTH HOUR is better than his last run and will be right there at the finish yet again.

(5) CARIOCA and (8) PHIL'S POWER did not show their best last time. They are place hopes.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(3) LIFE ON MARS is in good form. He looks the one to beat.

(5) TIMKAT showed massive improvement last Wednesday when a 11/2-length third behind Radiant Love.

(2) NU BELL has Warren Kennedy in the irons this time. An improved performance can be expected.

(4) DEMONTE is usually not far behind and should run well over this course and distance.