KL, Penang to host racing resumption
The Selangor Turf Club and Penang Turf Club will hold a concurrent race meeting on Sunday week, as Malaysian racing resumes after four months of lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Penang has also scheduled meetings on July 25 and 26. Selangor will hold additional race days on Aug 1 and 8.
The standard operating procedure for the prevention and control of Covid-19 for the horse racing industry will be followed strictly.
The two clubs and the Perak Turf Club opened for Hong Kong racing last night.
