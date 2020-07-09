KL, Penang to host racing resumption

The Selangor Turf Club and Penang Turf Club will hold a concurrent race meeting on Sunday week, as Malaysian racing resumes after four months of lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Penang has also scheduled meetings on July 25 and 26. Selangor will hold additional race days on Aug 1 and 8.

The standard operating procedure for the prevention and control of Covid-19 for the horse racing industry will be followed strictly.

The two clubs and the Perak Turf Club opened for Hong Kong racing last night.