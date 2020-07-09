Racing

KL, Penang to host racing resumption

Jul 09, 2020 12:00 am

The Selangor Turf Club and Penang Turf Club will hold a concurrent race meeting on Sunday week, as Malaysian racing resumes after four months of lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Penang has also scheduled meetings on July 25 and 26. Selangor will hold additional race days on Aug 1 and 8.

The standard operating procedure for the prevention and control of Covid-19 for the horse racing industry will be followed strictly.

The two clubs and the Perak Turf Club opened for Hong Kong racing last night.

Rocket Star’s the one
Racing

Rocket Star's the one

Related Stories

O’Hara puts the shine on Fame Star

Hewitson could star with Captain Fontane

Non-acceptors for Kranji races

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING