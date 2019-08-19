Koh finally Coming Through

Coming Through winning first-up on Friday night to give trainer Desmond Koh (above) the first leg of his double.

Like the name of his debut winner suggests, soft-spoken trainer Desmond Koh seems to be "coming through" what has been a rather lean season.

Until last Friday night's meeting, the Singaporean had saddled only six winners this year and was lying lowly in the Kranji trainers' premiership table.

His runners had been scarce, so the smile and the spring back in his steps on Friday night were understandable, as he achieved a perfect score with a double from two entries.

His wins with Coming Through in the Open Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,100m and Northern Sun in the Class 4 Division 1 race over the same surface and trip will hopefully turn his fortunes around.

Most importantly, he has replenished his stable with some new stocks. He could not thank his loyal band of owners enough, spearheaded by Macau businessman Cheng Ting Kong of Sun Bloodstock Racing Stable and Coming Through's owner Tan Huat, whose famous yellow racing colours was donned by Joao Moreira on Chase Me in the 2012 Emirates Singapore Derby.

A double is always a welcomed result for any trainer, more so when it's a two-from-two, but it has been such a long time that Koh could not remember the last time he achieved it.

It was actually on April 24 last year when Koh saddled Sun Seeker and Sun Princeps to victory, but he was certainly in a punny mood as he toasted to his success at the Champagne Room on Friday night.

"I've been 'chasing and chasing' that win for so long. It's about time," said Koh in a subtle nod to his Derby winner Chase Me.

"It's been a tough season. Winners have been rare, but I have to thank my owners who have supported me right through, in good times and bad times.

"We've had to renew our stock. We have around 10 new horses on board and Coming Through is one of them.

"He came as a 31/2-year-old, but I've given him all the time he needed to mature. I don't like to rush my horses."

Koh said he was expecting a forward run on Coming Through's trial win with jockey Noh Senari aboard on July 30.

"He didn't disappoint. We'll have to wait and see how he goes at his next starts to have a better idea of his worth."

Coming Through might have been at his Kranji debut, but putting in a professional turn, the four-year-old New Zealand-bred gave the legion of backers who took him at his short odds of $9 no anxious moments as soon as Noh sent him forward.

Enjoying a soft lead throughout, the bay gelding by El Hermano was off and gone the moment he was stoked up for his run at the top of the straight.

He went on to score with his head on the chest by three lengths from Golden Kid, the mount of leading apprentice jockey Simon Kok Wei Hoong.

Star Fiftytwo, ridden by John Sundradas, finished third, 1¾ lengths away.

The winning time was 1min 5.07sec for the Poly 1,100m.

Koh reckoned Northern Sun had been knocking on the door.

"I've been grinding more work into him, and he won a nice race tonight," he said.

Jockey CC Wong, who during his apprenticeship days forged a formidable alliance with Koh, had to flex his muscles a bit more on Northern Sun.

But he still landed the spoils in style, coming from worse than midfield to gun down Justice Light (apprentice Joseph See) by one length.

In a reversal of roles, given the more awkward alley this time, Lim's Passion (Benny Woodworth), who won his only race by leading three runs back, steamed home from the rear to run third, 1½ lengths away.

Northern Sun, who was backed to $23 for a win, clocked 1min 05.4sec for the Poly 1,100m.

A six-year-old by deceased stallion Northern Meteor, Northern Sun has now scored three wins and placed eight times from 28 starts. He has amassed about $150,000 in prize money for Cheng's Sun Bloodstock Racing Stable.