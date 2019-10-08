Koh out for 10 race days

Jockey TH Koh copped the suspension for stopping riding about three strides before the winning post which probably cost his mount Miss Michelle second placing in Race 4 on Friday night.

Jockey TH Koh will sit out the races until after Nov 22. That, after being handed a 10-day suspension for his ride on Miss Michelle in Race 4 on Friday.

The stewards found that, at approximately three strides from the winning post, Koh had stopped riding his mount.

In doing so, his actions might have cost him second placing.

The race was won by Shangani, who beat Gold Kingdom by a neck. Miss Michelle was a nose away in third spot.

As Koh has been engaged to ride this Friday and Sunday, his supension will begin on Oct 14 and will run until Nov 22.

Also hauled on the carpet for careless riding were four other jockeys. They were S John, CS Chin, Ben Thompson and John Powell.

When riding Star Bullet in Race 3 on Friday, John had, near the 200m mark, permitted his mount to shift outwards to a point where he was insufficiently clear of Crown Gift, who had to be checked.

John was suspended with effect from Oct 19 to Nov 1.

This will be served consecutively following the completion of his suspension from yesterday until Oct 18 for an earlier offence.

Chin was astride Red Claw in Race 3, also on Friday, when he allowed his mount to shift outwards abruptly near the 50m mark of the 1,000m race.

That took him into the running of My Gold, who had to be checked.

In Race 4 on that same day, Thompson was riding River Happiness along with the whip when, near the 200m mark, he permitted the horse to shift outwards when insufficiently clear of Dragonite.

Benny Woodworth had to check his mount and it made contact with the hindquarters of Prince Pegasus.

Thompson will miss the races on Oct 18, Oct 20 and Oct 25.

As for Powell, he was the jockey on Lincoln Moonlight in Race 5 on Friday night when, approaching and passing the 900m mark, he unnecessarily restrained his mount from a three-wide position to obtain a position with cover behind Super Emperor.

In doing so, Keng Mak Mak, who was following, had to be checked to avoid Lincoln Moonlight's heels. In all of that, Pioneer Seven was inconvenienced.

On the matter of penalty, the stewards set aside a decision until Powell tenders further submissions in respect of that.

Apprentice jockey AB Riduan was also suspended for three Singapore race days for careless riding on Atlantic Fox in Race 7 on Friday.

Near the 300m mark, he directed his mount outwards, when not clear of Hero In The Wind.

This resulted in that horse being taken outwards, making contact with the hindquarters of Roman Classic, who had to be checked.

As Riduan has been engaged to ride this Friday and Sunday, his three-day suspension will be from Oct 14 until Oct 25.

Riduan received another three Singapore race days for careless riding aboard Hidden Promise in Race 8 on Sunday.

After passing the 1,300m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards when not fully clear of Born To Win, resulting in that horse having to be checked.

His suspension for this offence will be from Oct 26 until Nov 8.

Two other apprentice jockeys - T Krisna and I Amirul - were also suspended for careless riding on Sunday.

They also copped three-day suspensions.

Both will be riding this Friday and Sunday, so their suspensions will be from Oct 14 to Oct 25.

Krisna was careless on Alaranch in Race 6.

He permitted his mount to shift outwards while riding along with the whip when insufficiently clear of Luck Mak Mak. This resulted in that horse having to be checked.

In addition, Krisna was fined $1,000 for failing to ride Qingdao out to the end of the race in the opening event on Friday.

The stewards were, however, satisfied that Qingdao's placing was not affected.

Amirul was on Lizaz when he permitted his mount to shift inwards near the 1,000m mark, when insufficiently clear of Overcoming.

This resulted in that horse having to be checked.