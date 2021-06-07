Kok also strikes twice, with Terrific and Leggenda

Two wins and a third with only five runners in three races - that is a result one can be proud of. More so from a trainer without the arsenal of the bigger players.

Well, like compatriot Jason Ong, David Kok had his day at the office on Saturday by taking Race 2 with $80 outsider Leggenda and Race 7 with $14 favourite Terrific.

Nineteen Gale, one of his three runners in Race 5, finished a pleasing third over an unsuitable 1,200m on the Polytrack.

The double has taken Kok's season's tally to eight winners.

Leggenda, unplaced in 10 starts, sprang his surprise in the $20,000 Maiden race over the Poly 1,200m from pole position.

Plagued with a litany of setbacks in most starts, jockey Saifudin Ismail brought him from a trouble-free run to beat the hot favourite Holy Eleanor by half a length in 1min 11.99sec.

"The good barrier is a big advantage," said Kok. "He is more of a 1,600m horse. But, as he had a freshen-up and never ran for two months, I dropped him back to 1,200m first-up and I wanted him to be closer to the speed. It worked out well."

Terrific, who ran second as the $9 favourite over 1,400m a week earlier, made amends with a head success in the $30,000 Class 5 Div 2 event over 1,600m. Troy See was aboard on both occasions. His mount's last win was in April 2018.