Kok also strikes twice, with Terrific and Leggenda
Two wins and a third with only five runners in three races - that is a result one can be proud of. More so from a trainer without the arsenal of the bigger players.
Well, like compatriot Jason Ong, David Kok had his day at the office on Saturday by taking Race 2 with $80 outsider Leggenda and Race 7 with $14 favourite Terrific.
Nineteen Gale, one of his three runners in Race 5, finished a pleasing third over an unsuitable 1,200m on the Polytrack.
The double has taken Kok's season's tally to eight winners.
Leggenda, unplaced in 10 starts, sprang his surprise in the $20,000 Maiden race over the Poly 1,200m from pole position.
Plagued with a litany of setbacks in most starts, jockey Saifudin Ismail brought him from a trouble-free run to beat the hot favourite Holy Eleanor by half a length in 1min 11.99sec.
"The good barrier is a big advantage," said Kok. "He is more of a 1,600m horse. But, as he had a freshen-up and never ran for two months, I dropped him back to 1,200m first-up and I wanted him to be closer to the speed. It worked out well."
Terrific, who ran second as the $9 favourite over 1,400m a week earlier, made amends with a head success in the $30,000 Class 5 Div 2 event over 1,600m. Troy See was aboard on both occasions. His mount's last win was in April 2018.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now