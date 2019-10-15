Kok sidelined for six days

Simon Kok Wei Hoong has been suspended and will be out of action for six race days.

It was for two instances of careless riding at Sunday's Kranji meeting.

Each offence carried a three-day suspension but, because Kok has been booked to ride on Friday and Sunday, his suspension will begin on Oct 21 and run through until Nov 15 (both dates inclusive).

Kok, who rode three winners over the weekend, was charged with careless riding on Tiger Force, his winner in Race 1 on Sunday.

He had allowed his mount to shift in near the 100m and it inconvenienced Yulong Honor, who had to be checked.

Then, in Race 5 when riding Mr Alphonso, he allowed his mount to shift outwards near the 100m. It resulted in The Iceman having to be checked.

Two other apprentices were also charged.

They were T Krisna and CK Ng.

Joining them were senior jockeys I Saifudin, Kasim A'Isisuhairi and Z Zuriman.

Krisna pleaded guilty to two charges of careless riding and received three-day bans for each offence. They will run concecutively.

He will serve them after he completes a current three-day ban which ends on Oct 25 (inclusive).

In the two latest instances, Krisna had, when riding on Yulong Honor in Race 1 on Sunday, allowed his mount to shift inwards.

It caused Pakatan Warrior to be restrained.

Then in Race 8 also on Sunday, when riding Zac Ace, he failed to have proper control of his mount. It inconvenienced Sacred Sea, who had to be checked.

Krisna will be allowed to return to race riding after Nov 17.

CK Ng was on Atlantic Fox in Race 1 on Sunday when he permitted his mount to shift outwards. It happened near the 40m mark and it caused Big Regards to be checked.

As he has engagements this weekend, his three-day suspension will take effect from Oct 21.

Zuriman was astride the $147 winner Emperor Taizong in Race 2 when, approaching the 800m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards when being steadied.

Rampage (CK Ng), who was following, and All We Know had to be checked.

Zuriman is currently serving his three-day suspension.

In the final race on Sunday, Saifudin on I'm A Conqueror pleaded guilty to careless riding.

Approaching the 500m, he permitted his mount to shift inwards when insufficiently clear of Time To Rock who had to be checked.

He was suspended for three days. His sentence will take effect from Oct 21.

In Race 7 on Friday night, jockey Kasim was on Leading Cellist when, approaching the 900m, he too permitted his mount to shift outwards, when not fully clear of Wonderful who had to be checked.

He picked up a three-day suspension but, because he has been booked to ride this weekend, his suspension will begin on Oct 21.