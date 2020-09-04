Kokeshi looks ready to strike in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(7) MY SUGAR BABY showed inexperience after attracting support on debut but stayed on for a good second. She should have improved.

(1) MILAN'S PRINCESS looks a live danger, after a good effort behind the highly rated Zimbaba.

(2) WINTERS POWER should be ideally suited to the slightly shorter trip.

Look for improvement from (6) LUCY BELLE.

Watch first-timer (9) SCOTTISH PRIMROSE.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(4) LITE OF MY LIFE was disappointing over 1,200m last time, having made a promising debut over 1,000m. Can make amends reverting to this trip.

(8) THE BLACK MANX has a bit to find with that rival on their debut meeting, but should have improved with the experience. Could fight it out.

(3) GIMME ACES and (5) LORD MARMITE are likely improvers after their rest, during which they were gelded. Warrant respect.

(1) I DID WHAT I DID made the podium in his last two starts. Has earning potential again.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) KOKESHI hasn't been disgraced in all three starts but looks ready to strike.

(2) SPICE MARKET showed marked improvement when touched off late last time. The other seriuous runner.

(3) ROSSO MEADOW, (6) RIZZOLI and debutante (8) WINSTON'S NANNY could get into the trifecta.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

The well-bred (11) SABINA'S PRODIGY is expected to improve with the rise in trip.

But stable companion (10) ROYAL WATCH is the pick of the Justin Snaith runners, after a good sprint debut. Will have more to come over this trip with the run under the belt. A strong contender.

(9) RED LARK and (8) POWER OF SILVER fit a similar profile. Both can pose as threats.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

Watch the betting before taking a bet.

(1) AL HAAMY showed good improvement last time but is coupled with first-timer (10) STAGEWORLD, who is ridden by Diego de Gouveia, who jumps off his stable's (8) CASTLE CORNER. Castle Corner flew up late over a trip too short last time.

(2) THE TIME IS NOW was not striding out last time and adds to the puzzle.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

Good race.

(3) CUT GLASS caught the eye over the track and trip last time, despite some excuses. The same 4kg-claimer is retained. Will represent value.

(5) BALLROOM BLISS has shown promise in two sprints. Is bred to improve over this trip. A contender.

(7) DUPLICITY is also likely to improve with the step-up in trip, after a pleasing sprint debut. Poses a threat.

(12) REGINA ISABELLA fits a similar profile. Should make her presence felt.

(9) EVERGLOW can get into the action.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(5) ALL OF ME races before this. If she takes her place, she could win it.

(1) DANCING QUEEN was not striding out last time. She has ability, but may not be at peak fitness.

Stable companions (2) POOL PARTY (runs for Collen Storey) and (8) THE FIFTH WAVE (lowest weight in ages) form strong back-ups. The Fifth Wave was 2.45 lengths behind (9) COMANECI but is 4kg better off.

RACE 8 (1,250M)

Competitive.

(1) HELEN'S IDEAL bounced back to form last start. Beat male rivals, albeit on favourable terms. Will be prominent.

But it could pay to follow the progressive (2) HELLO WINTER HELLO (receives 1.5kg), after an eye-catching effort in a feature last time. Jockey in top form. Can negotiate the wide draw. Contender.

The consistent (3) ON CAPTAIN'S SIDE will enjoy the step-up to this trip. Can make presence felt.

(4) CARIBBEAN SUNSET and (5) VANDAH'S SPIRIT renew rivalry. They are closely matched on these terms, both capable of making their presence felt, too.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

Competitive Spring Spree Stakes.

(3) BOHICA is bang in form and must have a great chance of completing a hat-trick.

The heavy-weighted (1) REBEL'S CHAMP, (2) AMERICAN HUSTLE, (5) ORAVAR and (7) ALRAMZ have had one run at this course and distance and were successful.

RACE 10 (1,250M)

Tricky.

(1) MON CHERIE and (2) AYE AYE are closely matched. Neither would be winning out of turn. Will fight it out.

Debut winner (4) LA QUINTA lost nothing in defeat last start. Was unlucky in running. May get back to winning ways. One for the short list.

(6) EYE CATCHING shed her maiden tag on KZN Polytrack. More needed to follow up in this, but is improving. Can have a say in the outcome.

(7) FERRARI RED and (8) REBELS SPIRIT (under 4kg claimer) can make their presence felt, too.

RACE 11 (1,450M)

Two runners just off maiden wins could fight it out.

(12) AL QAQAA won on the second time of asking, and looks to have tons of ability. Could go on.

(11) ROYAL ESCAPADE found problems but won his maiden full of running. Can also only improve.

(2) VAR AND AWAY is holding form and could get into the fight for honours.

(3) ROCK OF AFRICA warrants inclusion in exotic bets.

Others are looking for minor money.

RACE 12 (1,250M)

The improving regally bred (7) NAVAL SECRET makes most appeal. Finished third on debut behind subsequent Grade 1 runner-up, before shedding maiden tag last time out. More to come.

Stable companion (8) RED EIGHT can get into the picture, too.

(2) PINK FLOYD and (4) FATEFUL are probably at best over further, but are capable of playing a role in the outcome, if the pace is on.

(5) REGIMENTAL is finding form and consistency off a reduced mark. Down another point in the ratings and back over a suitable trip. Should play a role.

RACE 13 (2,600M)

(2) BEFORE NOON wasn't far back in the recent Gold Cup.

(3) DANCE CLASS is looking for six on the trot, but the odds look against her.

(6) GOLD GRIFFIN stays all day. If he doesn't give too much start, he could finish off strongly.

(8) FIFE could be in a galloping mood.

(9) CAIRON dug down deep with blinkers on, but (4) BARAK has shown even better improvement sporting blinkers.