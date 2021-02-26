Kommetdieding can stay unbeaten

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(1) FREEDOM OF CHOICE found some support on debut but was soundly beaten. Deserves another chance.

(8) TWICE THE TRIP can improve after a run.

(6) SAVAGE LOVE should also have improved.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(4) KOTINOS and (9) SEQUOIA were well supported on debut but disappointed. Look for improvement.

(5) KUUMA has been placed in all three starts but could be looking for a longer trip.

Stablemates (1) COMING IN HOT and (11) TINDER DRY are improving.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) AMBIORIX justified betting support when making a winning debut over 1,000m. With improvement, he should score again.

(2) BARZALONA finished 21/2 lengths behind but is 3kg better off. Should pose a threat.

(5) SHELDON was not far off the pair. Could make his presence felt.

(3) COSMIC HIGHWAY should improve over this trip with experience.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) ROYAL WULFF has been in the money in all six starts. Rested and gelded, he should go well.

(5) FLYING BULL enjoyed the extra distance in his second start. The lively danger with improvement.

(10) BOLD DECISION disappointed on debut but will come on over the longer trip.

(7) SUCCESSFUL RULER ran below form in his second start but should improve.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) GIMME DAT should have more to offer over this trip.

(6) WINTER MOSAIC, a last-start winner, could be the stable-elect.

(5) SUPER SIRI should be competitive over this trip.

(3) LIVE MY LIFE will come on after a pleasing debut third.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) NAARAH is looking to complete a hat-trick. She holds (2) BELLA CHICA and (3) HEAVENS GIRL on strict form and rates as the one to beat.

(5) UNDER YOUR SPELL outpaced her field on debut and could go on.

(4) SUPREME QUEST has a powerful finishing burst. Should be flying home late.

RACE 7 (3,200M)

(1) STRATHDON and (4) TROOP THE COLOUR are the only runners with proven form over this distance. Their stamina should stand them in good stead.

(2) BAYBERRY appears the pick of the Justin Snaith runners on riding arrangements. He had useful staying form over slightly shorter distances.

(5) SILVER SKY is maturing. Could make his presence felt.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(4) CAPTAIN'S RUN was narrowly beaten on debut but made no mistake at her next start with something in hand.

(5) SOCIAL IMAGE showed marked improvement in her second start.

(3) ARCTIC SKYLINE should run another honest race.

Debutante (6) SHEELA is one to watch. The market should be the best guide.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(9) SING OUT LOUD acquitted herself well in consecutive Grade 1 races. Could get back to winning ways.

(11) CAPTAIN FLINDERS and (6) LOVE HAPPENS also make the shortlist.

(4) AFRICAN NIGHT SKY gets a drop in class.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

(6) TROPIC SUN needed her last outing. Look for a big run with improvement.

(2) ANNA CAPRI was a gallant winner last time. She beat (7) RAPID FIRE by 3/4 lengths but is 7.5kg worse off. It could get close.

(8) SWEET FUTURE is looking for four straight wins.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

(1) CLOUDS UNFOLD, a course-and-distance winner, is hard to oppose, after consecutive runner-up finishes at Grade 1 level.

(3) PRETTY YOUNG THING and (5) ICON PRINCESS are held by that rival on the form of their Majorca Stakes and Diana Stakes meetings. They should be settling for the placings again.

(4) SLEEPING SINGLE is weighted to run well.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(13) SEEHAAM is in top form and is handily handicapped at 52kg.

(5) WISTERIA WALK and (4) RIO'S WINTER are in top form.

(2) MOUNT LAUREL has ability but has to carry a hefty weight.

RACE 13 (1,200M)

(3) RIO QUERARI has proven his class in recent sprints over 1,000m, the latest at Grade 1 level. He holds most of these rivals on that form. The one to beat.

(2) KASIMIR is probably better over this trip. Will pose a threat to his stablemate on these terms.

(1) RUSSET AIR and (4) BOLD RESPECT are retaining form. They are capable of making their presence felt.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

(8) LA LUVIA is back on home turf. If not affected by the travelling, she could show her true colours.

(5) IVALO'S PRINCE is sporting blinkers for the first time. It could perk him up to play a major role.

(1) ELIUD is a lot better than his last run suggested.

(7) JAMAHEERY needed her last outing. Fitter, she should handle the longer distance, which is to her liking.

RACE 15 (2,000M)

(1) KOMMETDIEDING has handled everything thrown at him with aplomb. With another step forward, he could remain unbeaten.

(8) LEGITIMATE, (4) RASCALLION and (6) HOEDSPRUIT are all held on these terms by Kommetdieding on the form in the 1,800m Politician Stakes. They should be fighting for the smaller cheques.

Guineas winner (2) RUSSIAN ROCK will pose a threat with improvement expected over this trip.

(3) LINEBACKER has solid credentials. Should have a good chance after four consecutive seconds, but may be vulnerable over the extra distance.