Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1:

1 Commodore (V Duric) 2 Infinite Wisdom 3 King Pin (S Noh) 4 Boomba (R Maia) Margins and time: 51/2, 11/2, 41/2 (1min 1.76sec)

TRIAL 2:

1 Sure Will Do 2 Ksatria (Noh) 3 Wednesday (Duric) 4 Donlikeyou (Maia) Margins and time: 1, 3/4, 41/2 (1:01.68)

TRIAL 3:

1 Mr Showman (M Kellady) 2 I Am Sacred (CK Ng) 3 Mat Smart (WH Kok) 4 Avocado (T Rehaizat) Margins and time: 7, 31/4, 1/2 (1:01.92)

TRIAL 4:

1 Pennywise (Duric) 2 Sky Rocket (WW Cheah) 3 Circuit Mission (S John) 4 Sun Marshal (Maia) 5 Karisto (K A'Isisuhairi) 6 Yulong Edition (K Hakim) 7 Federation 8 Elite Quarteto (M Lerner) 9 Nepean (Kellady) Margins and time: Nk, 21/2, 1, nk, 1/2, hd, 1, 81/2 (1:00.58)

TRIAL 5:

1 Churchill (Duric) 2 On Line (L Beuzelin) 3 Augustus 4 Loyalty Man (JP van der Merwe) 5 Richebourg (Hakim) 6 Glasgow (Kok) 7 King's Speech 8 Be Bee (Kellady) 9 Super Dynasty (N Zyrul) Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, 1, 1, 1/2, 1/2, 11/2, 71/4 (1:02.65)

TRIAL 6:

1 Sweet Angeline (Duric) 2 Ocean Crossing (M Nizar) 3 Axel 4 JR Malone (Maia) 5 Pindus (T Krisna) 6 Buddy Buddy (Noh) 7 Flak Jacket (Kellady) 8 Gold Star (Merwe) 9 Diamonds (Rehaizat) Margins and time: 3/4, ns, 11/4, hd, 13/4, 23/4, ns, 33/4 (1:01.66)

TRIAL 7:

1 Leatherhead (Krisna) 2 Buuraq (Beuzelin) 3 Field Marshal (Duric) 4 Strap Marks (Cheah) 5 Silent Force (A'Isisuhairi) 6 Big Mary (Lerner) 7 Effortless (Kellady) 8 Elite Remarkable 9 Asaad (I Azhar) Margins and time: 21/2, 1/2, 1, 1, 4, 23/4, ns, 201/2 (1:00.66)

TRIAL 8:

1 Tom Cat (A'Isisuhairi) 2 Bear Witness (Cheah) 3 Shepherd's Hymn (Beuzelin) 4 Time To Rock 5 Healthy Star (Duric) 6 Runfinnrun (Noh) 7 Mr Exchequer (Kellady) Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 1/2, 11/2, 33/4, 21/2 (1:01.13)

TRIAL 9:

1 Khan (Beuzelin) 2 Upgraded 3 Gold Prize (Krisna) 4 Miraaj (A'Isisuhairi) 5 JK Formidable (Merwe) 6 Gentlemen Agreement (Kellady) 7 Coloniel Star (Saifudin) 8 Stardice (Duric) 9 Cizen Lucky (Lerner) Margins and time: 13/4, shd, shd, nk, 13/4, 1/2, 1/2, 1/2 (1:01.17)

TRIAL 10:

1 Hard Too Think (Duric) 2 Scooter (A'Isisuhairi) 3 Real Efecto (B Woodworth) 4 Retallica (Cheah) 5 Silver Sword (Lerner) 6 Super Emperor (TH Koh) 7 Tsurian (Noh) 8 Hello Michelle (I Saifudin) 9 Sugartime Jazz Margins and time: 3/4, hd, nk, 11/2, 1, 41/4, 21/2, 3/4 (1:01.35)

TRIAL 11:

1 Gnothi Seauton (Maia) 2 Easylights (Duric) 3 High Voltage (Koh) 4 Rich Fortune (Saifudin) 5 Laksana (Cheah) 6 El Macho (Merwe) 7 Sun Council (Noh) 8 Caraka (R Munger) Margins and time: 11/2, 1/2, 1/2, 3/4, 3/4, 1/2, 11/4 (1:02.60)