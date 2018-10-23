Kranji duo hit century mark together

King Louis (No. 7) getting up on the line to give trainer Ricardo Le Grange his 100th Kranji winner on Sunday.

Call it pure coincidence, but Kranji trainers Ricardo Le Grange and James Peters hit the century of winners within a race of each other on Sunday - remarkably in "majestic" style as well.

South African-born Le Grange achieved the milestone first with King Louis in the $100,000 The British Club Gallop, a Class 2 race over 1,800m, before he was joined by his English colleague in the next race, the $60,000 Better Life 2013 Stakes, a Class 4 Premier race over 1,200m with, by coincidence, another "King" - King Of War.

Both trainers expressed their gratitude to the support from owners for being the main driving force behind their success.

"There has been some talk about this century of winners from so many people, but it was all in good faith," said Le Grange, who began operations in December 2016.

"I have to thank a lot of people, firstly my mum and dad who watch every single race I'm in no matter what. My brother, who lives in England, is also a huge supporter and helps with my website.

"Then I have to thank Pat Shaw, who has given me the opportunity to get into this position."

Peters, who just like Le Grange, was assistant-trainer at Kranji (to Michael Freedman) before he branched out into his own in April 2016, was just as thankful for reaching that significant landmark.

"I've had good support from a number of people, and I'm so happy the 100th winner came from the China Horse Club," said Peters, who has certainly come a long way at Kranji after beginning as a senior track rider for Freedman in 2010.

"They have been my biggest supporter and have given me a lot more winners, probably around 40 of them."

While the 100th winner was a cause for celebration in itself, Le Grange was looking forward to an even more momentous occasion in three weeks' time.

King Louis has certainly earned his ticket to the $1.35 million Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m, the third and final Leg of the Singapore Triple Crown series on Nov 11.

"He's a very smart horse, but I have to admit to some anxious moments at the top of the straight," said Le Grange, in allusion to King Louis' rearward spot buried away on the rails upon cornering while Makanani (Olivier Placais) was bidding for an all-the-way win up front.

"But he showed a lot of guts and determination. It can always go wrong when you come through on the inside, but Glen Boss rides with so much confidence.

"It would have been a hard-luck story if it had gone the other way, but I'm glad the horse has won. That will bring him on nicely for the Gold Cup."

Jockey Glen Boss said he rode King Louis "like he was the best horse - and he was the best horse in the race - knowing he's got the turn of speed to get the job done".

"Hopefully, he can get into the Gold Cup with no weight," said the Australian jockey.

With that fourth win, King Louis sees his stakes earnings exceed the half-a-million mark for Royalty Stable.

As for King Of War, that third win from 20 starts has taken his prize money level to around the $135,000 mark for China Horse Club.

It was also a close three-way battle inside the last 100m with King Of War prevailing by a head from the fast-finishing Lim's Reform, with Glasgow third another ½ length away. The winning time was 1min 10.38sec for the 1,200m on the Long Course B.