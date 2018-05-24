Kranji gallops
YESTERDAY'S GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY:
RACE 2: Hidden Promise (A Collett) 38.3. Panache 37.3. Falkirk Lead 39.9.
RACE 4: Charger H 38.9. Lim's Reform H (CK Ng) 35.8.
RACE 6: River Golden 35.7.
RACE 7 (GROUP 1 LION CITY CUP) : Distinctive Darci H (V Duric) 40.8.
RACE 8 (GROUP 1 SINGAPORE GUINEAS): Mr Clint H (D Moor) 36.6. Mr Dujardin H (Duric) 36.8. Super Dynasty (C Grylls) 37.7.
RACE 9 (GROUP 1 KRANJI MILE): Southern Legend H canter/44.1. Circuit Land H (Moor) 39.9.
