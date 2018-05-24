Kranji gallops

Racing

May 24, 2018 12:00 am

YESTERDAY'S GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY:

RACE 2: Hidden Promise (A Collett) 38.3. Panache 37.3. Falkirk Lead 39.9.

RACE 4: Charger H 38.9. Lim's Reform H (CK Ng) 35.8.

RACE 6: River Golden 35.7.

RACE 7 (GROUP 1 LION CITY CUP) : Distinctive Darci H (V Duric) 40.8.

RACE 8 (GROUP 1 SINGAPORE GUINEAS): Mr Clint H (D Moor) 36.6. Mr Dujardin H (Duric) 36.8. Super Dynasty (C Grylls) 37.7.

RACE 9 (GROUP 1 KRANJI MILE): Southern Legend H canter/44.1. Circuit Land H (Moor) 39.9.

Southern Legend (No. 4) winning a race in Hong Kong and is probably the best of the three overseas contenders for Saturday’s $1.5 million Group 1 Kranji Mile.
All systems go for Kranji Mile foreign trio

