Kranji gallops by horses engaged on Friday

May 15, 2019 06:00 am

CLASS 1 - 1,100M (POLY)

Constant Justice 37.2. Super Winner gallop. Skywalk * (B Thompson) 38.1. Super Fortune 34.5. Only Win gallop. Special King 34.5.

Monday: Distinctive Darci * (R Zawari) 38.9. Marine Treasure (M Kellady) 37.7.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M (POLY)

Supernova (N Zyrul) 38.4. Across The Sea (M Lerner) 38.6. Foresto * (J Azzopardi) 34.9. Crouching Sun (R Iskandar) 34.9. Implement * (J Powell) 38.8. Sun Spear (T Rehaizat) gallop. Mettlesome 38.4. Money King * (Thompson) canter/38.2. Spur Me On canter/38,8,

Monday: Mighty Emperor * (T Krisna) 37.1. Smiling Proud (Thompson) 38.8. Ancient Warrior (MM Firdaus) 38.4. Yulong Honour (C Murray) 37.1. Khudawand * pace work/34.5.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M

Athletica * (Kellady) 37.7. Dragon High 41.1. Slent Force * (Azzopardi) 36.3. Matsuribayashi (Lerner) 41.5. Per Inpower (JP van der Merve) 37.1. Carribean Lady 38.6. Theagenesofthasos gallop. My Friends 34.2. Military Chairman 42.4. Nadeem Sapphire 37.4.

Monday: Gold Strike 39.1.

Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses engaged on Sunday

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400M

Wind Of Liberty 38.6. Super Tycoon 38.2. Eastiger * (Iskandar) 36.1. The Capital (Iskandar) 38.4. One Force canter/41.2. Overcoming 37.5. Sun Pittsburgh (M Zaki) pace work. Silver Joy 37.4. Dream Big canter/41.2.

Monday: Sacred Magic 37.1.

CLASS 5 - 1,100M (POLY)

Mings Man 45..7. Golden Spark 40.3. Golden Win (TH Koh) 36.3. She's The One 40.6. Thoth Warrior (T See) gallop. Make U Famous 35.8.

Monday: Aabir (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.2. High Street 37.3. Magic Paint (Z Zuriman) 36..8. Bring Me Joy 36.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,700M (POLY)

Sun Dragon 37.4. Avengers Hero (Lerner) 36.1. Montrier * 41.8. Scooter (A'Isisuhairi) 34.9. Dragonite * 36.7. Ma You Cai * canter/37.8. Cognitive Intact 37.8. Walters Bay canter/38.9.

Monday: Clarton Star (van der Merve) 38.4.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M (POLY)

Vulcan * (Powell) 37.7. Yulong Express * (Thompson) 34.8. Lim's Ray (WH Kok) 37.7. My Boss 43.3. Flying Sky (T See) 40. Dark Knight (CK Ng) 39.1. Perfect (A Syahir) 37.3.

Monday: Angel's Stroke 37.5.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,000M (POLY)

Well Deserved pace work. Macavity 37.9. Speed Up (M Ewe) 39.1. Elcarim Win (Koh) canter/38.2. Shamarman canter/37.8. Lady Boss Lerner) pace work.

Monday: Amazing Choice (Firdaus) 37.1.

